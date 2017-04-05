Olean Common Council OKs $27.79M budget

OLEAN — The Olean Common Council unanimously OK’d the city’s $27.79 million budget Tuesday, after weeks of hashing out almost half a million dollars in cuts in tense talks.

But one late expense cut will likely be back in later this fiscal year.

In the rounds of cuts, $7,000 was removed in the last week that was meant for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Olean Business Development, Mayor Bill Aiello said, adding the city will likely find the funds elsewhere in the budget to continue the work.

“I think there’s a lot of good there in the Chamber of Commerce and OBD,” Aiello said, adding the city will have more time to look at what the offices are doing and fund them accordingly. The funds, he said, would be used to support the programs from January 2018 to the end of the fiscal year.

Aldermen reported knowing little about the cut until contacted by area business leaders in the last week, urging the council to restore the funding.

“Why did all the CEOs email us when we didn’t know it was being cut?” said Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, adding she did not recall the cut being published on any of the documents provided by Aiello during the negotiations.

The cut came late in the budgeting process, said Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, who remembered the mayor taking notes of suggested cuts at a session.

“It came up in a work session, but it went by pretty quick,” Smith said, adding it was mentioned and not discussed at length before being added to the list

Several aldermen spoke in favor of restoring the funds through amending the resolution, but there are alternatives to get the funding.

“Don’t we have a big bucket of contingency money we were holding onto until the end of the year so we could think about whatever we needed?” said Andreano.

Aiello noted the $200,000 in contingency funds could be a source for the funds, especially with the next funding request three quarters away.

Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, wanted to know if this would be the last program to be a problem with a loss of funding.

“I want to make sure there aren’t seven more (programs needing funds) out there,” Dougherty said.

Alderman John Crawford, R-Ward 5, said some issues will probably be brought before the council in the coming fiscal year.

“It’s going to be a little trial and error with these cuts,” he said. “Animal control is going to have to be revisited, the tree program might have to be revisited — it’s not to say none of these can be revisited.”

Some of the larger spending cuts in the budget include:

n Fire department — $134,948 from abolishing three vacant firefighter positions and phasing in foam replacement over four years.

n Animal control — $30,000 decreased from the Cattaraugus County SPCA contract.

n Tree program — $65,000 decreased, leaving $15,000 for personal services and $15,000 for emergency cleanup.

n Industrial development — $13,000 from a Chamber of Commerce contract, leaving $2,000 to maintain corporate sponsorship.

n City historian — $13,000 by cutting the part-time historian’s hours.

n Off-street parking — $12,725 by replacing a worker at the parking lot behind Community Bank, N.A., with either a time limit or meters.

One last-minute change was required in the budget, however. After consultation with the city auditor and attorney, aldermen amended the resolution to include $3.39 million in debt service expenses, which were budgeted for but not included in the resolution presented to the council.

(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)