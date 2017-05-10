Olean community task force given green light

OLEAN — Olean now has a task force to help “promote civic responsibility and develop a stronger, healthier and safer community.”

The task force, established by a unanimous vote of the Common Council on Tuesday, was set up to help empower neighborhoods and encourage proactive change, according to the group’s sponsor.

“I’m pleased that it’s finally come to the forefront,” Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, said as she sponsored the program.

The task force idea was first proposed earlier this year, but was put on the back burner until the 2017-18 budget was approved.

The task force, Andreano said, will host discussions on issues of public safety, like home security, pedestrian safety and other topics. It will also work with the various neighborhood watch groups around the city. The idea for a pedestrian safety session, she said, came following a speaker in the public comment section recommended changes to the pedestrian signals on North Union Street and encouraging residents to become familiar with them.

The task force was given no funding or a specific purview, but Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said he would make the city’s website and Facebook pages available to publicize the events.

In April, the council discussed the options for the group, which included working with neighborhood watch groups to combat the rise in petty crime associated with the warmer weather of spring.

The task force, which will be appointed by Mayor Bill Aiello, will hopefully draw from each city ward but not be so large as to make consensus difficult, officials said in April.

IN OTHER BUSINESS:

n Aldermen were asked by several residents to consider a traffic light or a three-way stop at the corner of Front Street and Prospect Avenue.

Several residents, led by Gordon Baldwin, said drivers have been traveling too fast on Front Street, with the residents fearing for the safety of children in the neighborhood. The residents also asked for restricting parking on the first block of Prospect Avenue, at least on one side of the street, to limit the road narrowing to essentially a one-way street.

n Council learned that the $8.85 million Walkable Olean restoration of North Union Street received an award from the New York Conference of Mayors.

The award, the Local Government Achievement Award, was received by council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, on Sunday at a conference in Buffalo.

“Things we’re doing down here are being noticed statewide,” Gonzales said.

“This is the third award we’ve received for North Union,” Aiello said.

