Olean filmmaker pitches his vision

OLEAN — Murphy Tom presents himself — and his talents at filmmaking — as “an opportunity… for Olean and surrounding communities.”

“You really have to have a passion for [filmmaking], and I do, “ Tom told an audience of about 50 Saturday night after presenting two of his short films at the Cutco Theater at JCC Olean. Tom’s short films showcase local actors and feature some familiar local sites, and are produced by his locally owned company, Panvetti Films.

The first film, Just Desserts, tells the funny — if a little sad — story of a middle-aged man and his workplace difficulties. It won silver last year at the Chautauqua International Film Festival.

His second film, Code of the Assura, which premiered Saturday, takes place in the near future and explores the nature and price of vigilante justice.

Actress Allison Thomas said the process of film acting can be difficult, but working for someone as passionate as Tom has its payoffs.

“It was a lot of fun, despite the hardships,” Thomas said.

Tom said the Code of the Assura, a 50-minute long film, was shot in just five days. He said most feature-length films of 90 to 120 minutes take months of filming.

Tom also listed several extremely successful films, from The Blair Witch Project, to the Brothers McMullen to this year’s Oscar-winning Moonlight, and noted each had a small budget.

“We are looking to make a full-length version of Code of the Assura,” he explained, adding that a film like that has a broad-ranging appeal, and thus, is more likely to be picked up for production.

He asked attendees for their investments, noting, “Our aim is to give a 300 percent return on your investment.”

Olean mayor Bill Aiello said the films are a good way to attract new people to the area.

“Bringing cultural things here is part of getting people to come to town,” Aiello said. “Things like this are what Olean needs.”

While Tom conceded that there is risk in any investment, he said he feels his company offers something unique to the area.

“What I have to offer isn’t going to come around again anytime soon,” Tom said.