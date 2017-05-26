Olean High School parade of graduates provides inspiration, mini-reunions for students and staff

OLEAN — The Olean High School Class of 2017 donned their red caps and gowns Thursday so they could be cheered on by well-wishers and loved ones. But not for the last time.

The seniors walked through the halls of their old elementary and middle schools early in the morning to the sounds of celebration, occasionally stopping to hug or take a selfie with a younger sibling or former teacher during the district’s second year of the parade of graduates.

The parade is a popular tradition at schools across the county that allows graduating seniors to get extra much-deserved recognition and gives younger students much-needed role models. About 150 seniors traveled to East View Elementary School, Washington West Elementary School and Olean Intermediate Middle School by the busload before a final march through OHS.

“It’s great for our students to see the finish line, to look into the future and think, ‘This could be me someday,’” said East View Elementary School Principal Brian Crawford.

Anna-Elisabeth Ross and Brianna Curtin, two of several seniors to enjoy pizza provided by the school after the parades, said they appreciated the enthusiasm of the younger students, who clapped, waved pom poms and held signs. They were also grateful to serve as inspiration.

“It kind of makes me feel good to know they have hope to eventually graduate themselves,” Ross said.

The parade is also motivating for teachers.

“It’s great to connect us with the larger mission,” Crawford said. “Sometimes we get caught up in teaching them to read … add, subtract, which is important, but the much larger mission is to prepare graduates.”

The parade was also a reunion of sorts for the seniors and their elementary and middle school teachers. While teachers in single-building districts get to watch their former students grow throughout the years, Thursday was the first time many OCSD elementary school teachers saw the Class of 2017 since they had them as students.

“They grow about three feet and change their hair in lots of different ways,” said Crawford, who taught several of members of the class when he was a teacher at East View. “It’s not easy to recognize them, but it takes just a split second and then everything kind of clicks and you start to remember names.”

The parade had even more meaning for teachers who watched their own children walk past them as graduates. Districts teachers Larry and Amy Jodush saw their daughter, Lauryn, who will graduate with the rest of the senior class next month, in her cap and gown for the first time Thursday.

“I had butterflies, mixed emotions,” said Amy Jodush, a kindergarten teacher’s aide at East View. “When the music started playing, the ‘Pomp and Circumstance,’ I had tears, I had to hold back them back. I’m excited for her. I’m nervous for her going out into the world.”

Larry Jodush, an OIMS science teacher, said as both a teacher and parent he’s glad the district holds the parade because it shows “the ends justify the means.”

“Some classes are easy, some are not. We’ve had our good times and our tears, probably like any other parent,” he said. “All those nights you’re doing homework, the test you’re getting ready for and everything you do there will pay off at some point.”

OHS Principal Jeff Andreano said it was evident the seniors enjoyed the experience as well. While some may have been apprehensive and unsure about the parade when heading onto the bus Thursday morning, he said they returned to OHS with vastly different emotions.

“The amount of smiling today by our students you don’t see smile a lot was very noticeable,” he said.

Still, there was some sadness for graduates Thursday, too. Wearing their caps and gowns for the first time, the day was something of a “reality check” for seniors.

“It kind of felt real graduation is less than a month away and that I’m going to be moving on to the next chapter of my life,” Ross said. “It’s bittersweet. It’s cool seeing our whole class come together and realizing we all finally made it.”

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)