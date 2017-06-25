Olean High School sends off seniors, superintendent

OLEAN — The Olean High School Class of 2017 weren’t the only ones saying goodbye to the Olean City School District at Saturday’s graduation.

The day was also something of a farewell for retiring OCSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Taggerty, who class co-vice president Peyton Kunselman joked loved the Class of 2017 so much she decided to leave with them.

While fighting back tears, Taggerty chose a line from Winnie the Pooh to show her feelings for the graduating seniors.

“‘How lucky am I to have had something that makes saying goodbye so difficult,’” she said during her address.

The outgoing superintendent then received a standing ovation from the seniors and audience.

OHS handed out diplomas to 149 seniors Saturday during an emotional ceremony in the school auditorium. The class received praise for their accomplishments, as well as advice on how to continue their success.

Taggerty, who will step down July 31, said the class was courageous and knew how to have fun. They showed courage in starting high school in the eighth grade, the first class to do so after the district’s realignment in 2012, she said. They had fun, too, as Taggerty alluded to the class’ senior prank two weeks ago in which they teepeed the high school.

“I’m sure this looks familiar to some of you,” she said while holding up a roll of toilet paper to the laughter of the seniors and audience.

However, Taggerty had nothing but praise for her last senior class, telling them they did their best and made their school and families, as well as themselves proud.

“You’re an amazing group of young people who have already made a significant difference in the world and you have made a significant difference in me and my life and my role as your superintendent,” she said.

During his remarks, Kunselman recalled how timid and intimidated the class was when first entering high school, but how they eventually found their way.

“From sports to academics, we have done so much,” he said. “We had some of the best athletes represent OHS at sectionals and states. Musically we had people shine on stage and represent OHS at all-states. Academically we had one of most brightest and competitive classes when it came to grades.”

Saad Mirza, the class salutatorian, recalled how the high school seemed like a maze during eighth grade orientation five years ago.

“At the time graduation seemed like a far-off concept. We were all still kids,” he said. “Now, we’re all sitting here in caps and gowns. Pretty soon we’ll be considered adults and held responsible for our own actions. We’ll have to support ourselves and make our own decisions.”

He advised his fellow classmates to not delay in doing the things they want to do and seeing the places they want to see just because doing so may not fit into their life plan at the moment.

“Make the most of your time now because tomorrow is never a guarantee,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to do something spontaneous and unexpected because that’s exactly what makes us human.”

Connor Meyers, the class valedictorian, gave praise to he and classmates’ families, whose support he said made graduation possible. He also advised his peers to live life without regrets.

OCSD Board of Education President Michiko McElfresh thanked the class for helping make Olean not just a city, but a community.

“Each generation takes on new challenges, so as you begin this new phase of your life, go on out and take them on,” she said. “Move obstructions, seize opportunities, take some giant leaps for mankind, and make the world better for all of us.”

GRADUATES INCLUDED:

Boston G. Abdo, Alexandria A. Adusei, Kaleigh L. Anastasia, Tyler R. Anastasia, Noelle A. Anzivine, Julie C. Ash, Brian M. Austin, Brooke A. Baker, Jacob E. Bartlett, Lyaness A. Batista-Bennett, Corben J. Becelia, Antonio V. Belvees, Thomas R. Benjamin, Jared M. Bertch, Brett J. Bizzaro, Bryan J. Bizzaro, Taylor L. Blackmon, Sarah E. Blazejewski, Alyssa D. Blossom, Garrett R. Boldt, Nathan D. Bradley II, Ryan D. Brown, Andrew C. Budinger, Andrew M. Burczynski, Jacob W. Burton, Dell D. Butler, Jessie L. Carlson, Gabrielle N. Carpenter, Victoria F. Certo, Skyla M. Chapman, Kaylie A. Clabeaux, Kaitlyn R. Clark, Alexi R. Clemons, Diamond M. Clemons, Ashley M. Corcoran, Dustin L. Cornell, Logan M. Cross, Taylor A. Crosson, Brianna N. Curtin, Zachary C. Dalton, Derek J. Dandrea, Bryan D. DaRosa Jr., Micah L. Dominque, Derek S. Douthit, Dawson D. Dwaileebe, Dylan Dyal, Derek M. Eaton, Brittney L. Fisher, Rebecca A. Fox, Travis D. Franclemont, Whitney A. Fye, Emily E. Gayton, Cole D. Geise, Taylor A. George, Alexis B. Gergel, Alexander R. Germack, Jazmynn N. Griffin, Brooke A. Gronemeier, Victoria M. Gulnac, Jesse L. Hamed, Andrea L. Harris, Brenda L. Hendryx, Aaron J. Hill, Christopher G. Hughes, Keynan M. Hund, Taureece R. Jackson, Joseph E. Jedrosko, Lauryn H. Jodush, Amie J. Johnson, Ty E. Johnson, Cameron J. Kane, Kayleah R. Keis, Brooke A. Kenyon, Ryleigh N. Kenyon, Kay’Leigh M. Kenyon (McDade), Logan A. Ketchner, Marissa C. Ketchner, Peyton D. Kunselman, Kimberly A. Lewis, Emily A. Ludden, J.T. Magro, T.J. Magro, Kaylee M. Marsfelder, Benjamin R. Martel, Hunter C. Martin, Korryn L. Martin, Jordan D. McLaughlin, Shannon M. McNamee, Kasie L. McStraw, Tanner M. Meyer, Connor W. Meyers, Kaylynn A. Michienzi, Ryan P. Mikolajczyk, Brock J. Minard, Saad Z. Mirza, Allison N. Monroe, Haley M. Morgan, Adam G. Moses, Emilee K. Murphy, Jonathan T. Murphy, Kiley J. Murphy, Christina E. Nelson, Samantha R. Ouderkirk, Gerald X. Padlo, Kiana M. Parks, Gabriel L. Perkins, Jerry J. Peters Jr., Tiana N. Peterson, Joseph E. Peterson-Volz, Mackenzie C. Pfeffer, Gabrielle E. Pfeiffer, Corri E. Proctor, Asialyn N. Quigley, Justin M. Retchless, Dylan G. Rhodes, Darrin M. Rios, KeShaun M. Rivera, Kristina M. Rivera-Querns, Luciano N. Rogers, Anna-Elisabeth G. Ross, Christopher J. Russell, Mariah L. Sakala, Martina Scattu, Abigail J. Schwartz, Taylor E. Shearer, Montgomery C. Shoemaker, Michael C. Simon, Chantel N. Singleton, Bartholomew D. Snyder, Marcus J. Snyder, Tristen L. Snyder, Serena E. Sosa, Dylan T. Spencer, Hannah E. Stayer, Ann M. Tarbox, Yve V. Tejera, Sullivan I. Tellado, Owen N. Trudeau, Cory M. Walker, Aubrianna N. Weber, Joshua Q. Wheeler, Kennedy P. Willard, Darius A. Williams, Maegan E. Windus, Grace J. Wroblewski, Olivia K. Wyant, Haleigh J. Youll, Natalie C. Young, Joseph S. Zamites.

AWARDS INCLUDED:

Dennis Montague Memorial Award — Allison Monroe

Outstanding Male and Female Athlete Senior Athlete Awards — Chantel Singleton and Jordan McLaughlin

Westons Mills Fire Department Award — Brock Minard

Terrence Grant and Company Accounting Award — Cory Walker

