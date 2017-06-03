Olean knifepoint robbery leads to felony charge, debate over driver’s involvement

OLEAN — A knifepoint robbery of two Olean High School students Thursday morning netted nothing but Skittles, but has led to a felony charge for one suspect and questions about why the suspect’s driver was not charged.

A 17-year-old Olean male was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony, after allegedly pointing a knife and demanding money from two students walking to school, said Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky.

The suspect, who the Olean Times Herald is not naming due to his age, was also charged with misdemeanor menacing. Blovsky was unsure what degree of menacing and an Olean Police Department report of the incident did not list the charges.

The suspect, who Blovsky said was not enrolled in high school, was still being held on $10,000 bail as of Friday morning.

“The guy had a knife on him and he yelled at the two kids, wanted their money. They didn’t have any money, so he took their candy,” Blovsky said. “That’s considered a robbery, especially because he had a knife and there was forceful taking of property.”

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. on North 6th and West Sullivan streets. The suspect got out of a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Olean male and approached the two victims, a 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female. After the suspect took the Skittles from the male, he got back in the vehicle with the driver and took off.

Blovsky, using descriptions from the victims, located the suspect getting dropped off by the same vehicle on Buffalo Street and charged him the same morning. The driver drove away but was stopped shortly after by another patrol car. The victims then identified both the suspect and driver.

The driver was questioned but not charged, and is listed as a witness on the police report.

Amy Reynolds, the male victim’s stepmother and an East View Elementary School teacher, was furious to learn the driver was not charged. According to Reynolds via her stepson’s account of the incident, after the robbery the driver asked the suspect if he got anything. The suspect replied, “I got Skittles,” and then got into the vehicle, Reynolds said.

“(My stepson) is still a child. He’s traumatized,” said Reynolds, 39. “He’s focused on getting the man with the knife, but to release the person who was driving doesn’t make sense.”

Blovsky said witnesses did not indicate the driver took part in the robbery in statements given Thursday and that the driver told police he did not know the robbery was taking place.

“As far as we can tell he didn’t take part in the crime,” Blovsky said. “That makes him a witness.”

The Times Herald is not naming the driver because he has not been charged with a crime. When the Times Herald Friday night called a phone number, listed as the driver’s on the police report, a woman identifying herself as a family member of the driver said her relative was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Blovsky said Reynolds’ call to him Friday morning was the first time anyone gave an indication the driver was involved in the robbery. Blovsky said he has informed the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office “there’s a little change in their statement … according to the mother.”

Any potential charges for the driver would come from the DA’s office.

“If the DA decides we need to charge the driver, we certainly will,” Blovsky said.

Reynolds plans to call the DA’s office on Monday.

“It’s my job, not only as a citizen, but as a teacher and a mother, to make sure our kids are safe,” Reynolds said.

The case led to plenty of discussion on Reynold’s Facebook page, which she supplied screenshots of to the Times Herald. Family and friends of both the driver and victims debated the driver’s innocence in a series of heated comments.

“Hundreds of people are asking me questions, and all I can say is, ‘No, sorry, the one’s loose,” Reynolds said.

