Olean man Edward Smith pleads not guilty to murdering wife

LITTLE VALLEY — Edward J. Smith Jr., accused of murdering his wife Mother’s Day weekend in their Olean House apartment, pleaded not guilty Monday in Cattaraugus County Court.

Smith, 50, pleaded not guilty to a grand jury indictment that charges him with two counts of second-degree murder, class A-I felonies; first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault, class B felonies; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The matter has been adjourned for motions.

District Attorney Lori Rieman said Smith has been charged with two counts of murder because prosecutors want to provide a grand jury at a possible trial with alternative theories.

“One would be depraved indifference, which is close to intentional, but not intentional,” she said. “It’s just a different theory. We do that because we don’t know what the defense is going to be and that way it gives us options at trial.”

Officers from the Olean Police Department responded to the couple’s apartment in the North Union Street federally subsidized housing facility on the morning of May 13 after the Cattaraugus County 911 Center received a call from a man authorities believe to be Smith stating, “I murdered my wife.”

Police, who were let into the apartment by Smith, then discovered Kathy Smith, 59, laying on a bed stabbed to death with a knife still in her chest.

The Smiths’ daughter, Katie, 24, of Buffalo, told the Olean Times Herald her father suffered from several mental illnesses, which she believes caused him to murder her mother. The defense indicated Monday that they will file a request for a mental health evaluation of Smith, Rieman said.

Cattaraugus County Public Defender Mark Williams, who is representing Smith, did not respond by press time Tuesday.

The evaluation would try to determine Smith’s mental state during the alleged murder and whether he’s competent to stand trial.

Rieman said if the evaluation determined Smith was incompetent to stand trial, prosecutors would ask another psychiatrist for a second opinion.

“Our options would be to … fight that or to agree that he’s incompetent and have him go somewhere until he’s competent,” she said. “There’s a whole range of different things that could happen.”

Rieman said prosecutors know nothing about Smith’s mental state, adding Smith has no criminal record with her office.

“We have no idea where he is mentally,” Rieman said.

The next step for both the prosecution and defense is to make discovery demands of each other’s evidence. There will also be hearings about what evidence will be admissible in court, including the 911 tape. Smith remains incarcerated in Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.

“We’re ready for trial,” Rieman said.

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)