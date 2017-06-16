Olean native’s husband killed in Georgia inmate escape

One of the two correctional officers killed in an inmate escape Tuesday morning in Georgia was the husband of an Olean native.

Two inmates being transported on a bus through a rural area southeast of Atlanta shot and killed Christopher Monica, 42, along with fellow Baldwin State Prison guard Curtis Billue, 58, before escaping, according to Georgia authorities. Christopher Monica was the husband of Olean native Denise Monica, her mother, Marie Flegal, told the Olean Times Herald.

Denise Monica, 53, an Olean High School graduate, has lived in Georgia for about 16 years and has a 16-year-old daughter with Christopher Monica, according to Flegal.

“It’s devastating because he was one of the nicest guys you’d ever want to know,” said Flegal, a 79-year-old retired AVX Corp. worker who still lives in Olean. “He will be missed so badly because he was a good worker.”

Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath declined to confirm the identity of Christopher’s Monica’s wife “out of respect for the family.”

Flegal said she got a call from her son, who lives in Maryland, about the death of her son-in-law Tuesday morning after news broke of the killings Tuesday morning.

The two inmates, who authorities have identified as Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, were being transported along with 31 other inmates from Hancock State Prison to Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison. At about 6:45 a.m., Rowe and Dubose somehow got out of a locked section of the bus and into the driver’s compartment, where they overpowered Monica and Billue, took their guns and fatally shot them, according to authorities.

The inmates then stole a car and traveled to Madison, Ga., where they ransacked a house Tuesday morning, authorities said. The two were still at large Wednesday night and may still be armed with the guards’ guns.

Authorities said no other inmates attempted to flee.

Flegal said her daughter did not want her husband to go into law enforcement and was fearful for his safety.

“But it’s better pay and that’s what he wanted to do,” Flegal said.

Christopher Monica had been employed with the Georgia Department of Corrections since 2009, according to the department. He was promoted to sergeant at Baldwin State Prison in 2012 and last summer accepted a job at the prison’s transportation unit in Milledgeville, Ga.

Flegal, who had yet to speak with her daughter as of Tuesday afternoon, said she had plans to fly down to Milledgeville with her son sometime in the next few days. She said she may stay there for a couple weeks.

“I think she needs her mother,” Flegal said.

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)