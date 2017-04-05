Olean officials to reexamine neighborhood task force

OLEAN — City officials are still hopeful they can put a chill on the petty crime that will rise with the temperatures this spring.

But it will have to wait at least two more weeks to get set up.

A measure to form a citizen task force “for empowering neighborhoods and encouraging proactive changes throughout the city of Olean,” was presented to the Common Council’s public safety committee on Tuesday, with aldermen asking city Attorney Nick DeCerbo to come up with a proposal for the committee’s April 18 meeting.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, said, adding petty crime picks up in the spring as more people get outside in the warmer temperatures. “It’s more preventative than reactive, and to get people to be the eyes and ears of the police.”

The group, in her eyes, would have a representative or two from each ward, who would then go back to ward-level groups of Neighborhood Watches to coordinate activities and spread new ideas.

“It’s just an opportunity to brainstorm,” she said.

Another option could be the group finding speakers on safety, security and other topics to come before the group or ward-level meetings to educate the residents.

Mayor Bill Aiello took it a step further, offering to take those meetings citywide.

“We have the community building over there — we can put on a program there and invite anyone,” he said. “I would say use our facilities. I think we could probably get the school involved, but we have the community building, here at city hall … and a conference room at the filtration plant.”

One question the aldermen could not immediately agree on was who should make up the group.

Andreano originally proposed setting up the group with mayor-appointed citizens from each ward, while the council president, Paul Gonzales, D-Ward 3, recommended forming a committee of aldermen who would operate town hall-style meetings to hear from representatives in the wards, who could then go back to the smaller groups.

“This could be an avenue for all” to have complaints heard, Gonzales said.

One thing all could agree on was keeping the group small.

“This way you’ll have a small working group,” Aiello said, instead of a large body with “too many agendas” to get anything significant done.

Other questions include how formal to make the group, as well as what to call it.

“I don’t like the term ‘task force,’” Aiello said, adding it sounds too official and he fears the group would grow too large in numbers to be manageable. Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said the name also has a connotation connected to law enforcement, like a drug task force.

The group could easily be about more than just crime prevention.

“Crime is naturally one thing,” the mayor said. “There might be that one street in your ward that has a parking problem. It could be that you have the individual people in your ward who don’t know where to go for help.

“The point is to get people together talking, building camaraderie in the ward,” he said.

The task force idea was first proposed earlier this year, but was put on the back burner until the 2017-18 city budget — approved just minutes before the committee meeting — was finished.

