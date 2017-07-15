Olean Pines holds basket raffle to raise funds for residents

OLEAN — Baskets, gift certificates and other goods were raffled off Friday morning at the Olean Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center to raise funds for resident outings, activities and needs.

Nursing home residents, families and employees, as well as members of the community, walked around and placed raffle tickets on donated items in what organizers hope will be become an annual Chinese auction and basket raffle at the facility.

The approximately 250 baskets and 50 gift cards were all donated by nursing home employees and families and local residents and businesses.

“It really did blow my mind a little bit that strangers would call me … on the phone and the people that said, ‘We’re donating baskets,’’ said Colette Schoening, who pitched the idea of having a raffle to Pines administration after seeing it done at the other Cattaraugus County nursing home in Machias.

Schoening, whose husband, Daniel Schoening, has been a resident at the facility for a year and a half, said many people were willing to donate items because they have a personal connection to the facility.

“Whoever I’d ask, a business or someone, they’d say, ‘Oh no problem. My aunt was in there, or my dad was in there,’ or they knew somebody that’s been here, some attachment to these county homes,” she said.

The proceeds, the amount of which was not immediately available, will go toward the nursing home’s residents council for funding trips, activities and entertainment for residents.

“They love music and this will help them have more music here,” said Dottie Koch, director of leisure time activities. “We like to do a Family Fun Day, so it will fund the Family Fun Day.”

The raffle itself gave many residents entertainment as well. Gail DeCerbo, whose husband, Joe DeCerbo, has been a resident for two and a half years, said it was a nice chance for the residents to get out of their rooms and see the different baskets.

“My husband enjoyed himself just seeing some people he hadn’t seen in a long time,” said Gail DeCerbo, who will celebrate 54 years of marriage to her husband later this month.

Resident Nan Young, 81, was pushed around the room in her chair by her daughter, Penny King, and hoped to win some puzzles, plants and an afghan. She had never participated in a Chinese auction before, and looked forward to it the past few weeks.

“It gives us something to do, and it’s not that expensive,” she said.

