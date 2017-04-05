Olean Public Library officials ask for 2 percent tax rate increase to balance budget

OLEAN — With a budget proposal balanced to the last dollar, Olean Public Library hopes a 2 percent tax rate bump for residents will be enough to cover annual expenditures and a new capital improvement project.

But state budget questions could scramble those numbers.

The library’s proposal, up for vote May 2, would raise revenue generated by real property tax income from $999,891 to $1,019,888. The breakdown per $1,000 of assessed property value is a 7-cent increase for city residents, a 2-cent increase for town of Olean residents and a 5-cent increase for town of Portville residents.

For example, a city household with a gross annual income of $50,000 would see a $3.50 tax increase per year, according to figures provided by library officials.

The proposed budget also includes additional funding from the state, grants and donations to account for another $136,890, for a total working fund of $1,156,778 for the year.

Michelle LaVoie, director of Olean’s library, said investments in the public library system are a “real bargain” compared to what is offered: free access to internet, computers, iPads, movies, books, periodicals and public programming.

According to the Olean branch’s usage statistics, the library receives 143,553 visits a year and has 153,531 items in circulation.

“We’ve actually foregone (technology) upgrades for years because of not increasing the budget — especially after 2010 when spending was a concern and we did not want to put that on people,” LaVoie said.

The library asked for a 2 percent tax increase in 2015 and 2016, and a 0.01 percent increase in 2017.

“At this point, in order to keep up with rising costs, not only in staffing but in materials, we do need the extra money,” LaVoie said.

She said staffing costs have been mostly affected by state-mandated increases in the minimum wage.

Olean resident Lanna Waterman, president of the library’s board of trustees, said the city has never voted down a requested increase. Waterman said she thinks that’s because residents believe in the value that the branch provides the community.

“I think people appreciate that there’s a lot of good programming and that we’re pretty responsible with the tax payer’s money,” she said.

That loyalty may be more important this coming year, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive budget calls for declines of $4 million in operating aid and $5 million in construction aid for public libraries. LaVoie said this would primarily hit the library’s collection development, its automation capabilities — such as searchable online information on users and material — as well as the branch’s ability to share resources with other libraries across Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

“This would have serious effects,” LaVoie said.

There are competing budgets in the Assembly and Senate that could cancel out the governor’s recommendations, and Olean’s current spending plan is anchored on securing last year’s levels of state funding.

Despite the budget concerns, LaVoie said the library still plans to begin the first phase of a capital project development plan within the month. She added the library has secured $180,000 a state construction aid grants and needs $60,000 to finish construction. Improvements include replacing the carpet, repainting portions of the back wall, installing three emergency exit windows, building an enclosure around the children’s play area and consolidating the information desk to one location.

Proposed 2018 library operating budget

Real property tax: $1,019,88

Earnings from investments: $1,000

Local Sponsor Incentive Aid: $7,200

Library System Grant: $250

Gifts and donations: $22,500

Sale of used books: $100

Copy machine receipts/miscellaneous income: $30,000

NYS CLD Grant: $32,740

NYSCA Grant: 15,000

Other CCLS Grants: $14,100

Library charges: $14,000

Appropriated fund balance: $0

TOTAL INCOME: $1,156,778

