Olean rec center pool closed for the summer

OLEAN — While getting ready to cool off this summer, there’s one fewer water holes to take a dive into for the year.

The pool at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, a long-time staple for the city’s youth, will not open up this summer as it is undergoing renovations.

However, Franchot Wading Pool will open for the first time this year on Saturday. The pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends until June 22, when it will be open daily through the summer.

The renovations at the rec center pool are part of a $3.26 million renovation which began when the last ice of the season was melted in March. Work at the rec center includes:

• Replacing the ice-making operation;

• Replacing the floor;

• Installing new cooling and subsurface heating systems;

• Updating concession stands;

• Upgrading locker room and restroom facilities to conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and

• Repairing the city pool.

While about $2.1 million of the project is expected to be covered by a bond borrowed by the city, more than $1 million in grants has been acquired to offset the local share. Grants received since 2015 include $500,000 from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; $420,000 from Empire State Development; and $200,000 from the state through Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean.

The recreation center generates roughly $200,000 annually for the city, according to the 2017-18 budget.

The ice rink is expected to reopen in the fall, and the pool is expected to be ready for summer 2018, officials said.