Olean solar projects seeking PILOT over assessments

ELLICOTTVILLE — Faced with a much higher assessment than expected for its Solean solar energy projects, BQ Energy on Thursday asked the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency to consider granting a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for the projects plus a third one on Homer Street.

The agreement would eliminate BQ Energy’s standard property taxes, replacing them with a set amount to the city of Olean, Olean City School District and Cattaraugus County, typically at a lower total amount paid but still providing some income to the taxing authorities.

Based on a $10 million assessment of projects involving St. Bonaventure University and Olean General Hospital, BQ Energy, based in Poughkeepsie, would pay more than $500,000 a year in property taxes, director James Falsetti told the IDA board members.

Falsetti said company officials were surprised on May 1 when they received the assessment of the two Solean solar projects behind Dresser Rand off Buffalo Street.

A second project on Homer Street, Steel Winds LLC-Homeridae LLC, will provide energy credits for the city. That has not been constructed yet.

“The projects aren’t finished yet,” Falsetti said, adding the assessment makes the projects “uneconomical.”

The company is considering filing a lawsuit over the assessment, but would prefer to compromise with city official, he said.

Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said Thursday afternoon that city officials have met with BQ Energy over the assessment issue. He said officials at BQ expect to challenge the assessment in court.

“We knew they were going to talk to the IDA about a P.I.L.O.T.,” he said. “We need to talk more about this and negotiate.”

City Assessor Gregg Piechota said after researching the issue, he assigned a $1.5 million per megawatt value to the project. With 7.5 megawatts, that comes to $10 million.

BQ Energy, said Piechota considers the solar panels exempt from taxation because they are personal property not real property because they sit on top of the property. “They are producing revenue,” he said of gthe solar panels. “We consider it real property.”

State law allows for solar and wind projects to become exempt from sales taxes under Real Property Tax Law Section 487, but the law also allows for municipalities to opt out of allowing the exemption, meaning the taxing bodies may levy taxes equal to “any increase in assessed value that is attributable to the solar, wind, or farm waste energy system.”

“We thought we were tax exempt,” Falsetti told the Olean Times Herald afterward. “We didn’t know the county and city had opted out of the 487 process.”

If the county and city hadn’t opted out of, the project would not be paying property taxes, Wiktor said. “A P.I.L.O.T. recaptures money that otherwise would’ve been paid” in taxes, he said.

The company filed a grievance and met with the city Board of Assessment Review, but could not come to an agreement.

“We’re working to resolve it,” Falsetti said.

Falsetti didn’t suggest a P.I.L.O.T. payment, which would be fixed over 15 years. The company has contracts for 20 years for Olean General Hospital and 25 years for St. Bonaventure University and the City of Olean.

The company will continue to pay property tax to the city, school, and county based on the $400,000 value of the property, IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor said.

If BQ Energy or any other company were paying full taxes on a solar energy farm, “we wouldn’t have any of those projects in New York state,” Wiktor said. “Without P.I.L.O.T.s, these projects are in jeopardy.”

There are other ways to tax energy systems, including by the amount of power they generate, such as wind turbines.

Under the contract BQ Energy has with St. Bonaventure University, the university will receive $283,000 in annual savings, or $7.3 million over the 25 years. Olean General Hospital will see about $40,000 a year in savings, or $1 million over 20 years. The city would get $125,000 a year in reduced operating costs, or $3.2 million over the 25-year contract. The total reduction in operating costs for the three parties is $11.5 million over 25 years.

On the green side of the equation, the projects avoid producing more than 227,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Falsetti said the projects were being taxed at an unsustainable rate of $90,000 per megawatt, which would consume 90 percent of the project’s revenue from sale of electricity to National Grid.

“We’re in a pickle,” Falsetti said, hoping to find an agreement that will cover all entities.

Wiktor said the P.I.L.O.T. could be justified by the energy savings that will be realized by the entities. The three employ more than 1,600 people.

IDA board member Vergilio “Dick” Giardini asked about local employees. Besides 40 to 50 people who will install the systems, there is little maintenance except to cut the grass. A local electrical shop will be contracted for regular maintenance.

Giardini also asked whether solar panels made in the U.S. were available instead of buying them from South Korea.

Falsetti said most U.S. solar panel manufacturers are out of business.

“They say there’s no work for our kids, but we’re buying all this stuff from out of the country,” he said.

Board member Michael Wimer asked what happens after the 15-year P.I.L.O.T. expires.

“They will still save money,” Falsetti said of the city, the hospital and the college. “We break even after seven years.” He indicated that with depreciation, the assessment will fall.

Joseph Snyder, another board member, wondered if it was a good deal for taxpayers and electricity ratepayers. “Somebody’s got to make that up.”

Falsetti said he understood Snyder’s point, but that the state has offered the program. “We thought it would benefit the community as well as us.”

Snyder also was critical over taking “some of the best manufacturing land in the county” and turning them into a solar farm. The land was near Interstate 86, sewer, water and electricity, he added.

The IDA board approved setting a public hearing in the next few weeks on the proposed projects and approved State Environmental Quality Review resolutions, indicating the projects will have no significant environmental impact. Wiktor was directed to meet with the taxing authorities to see what kind of agreement would be acceptable.

