Olean superintendent search differs from previous searches

OLEAN — The Olean City School District Board of Education has landed its next superintendent, albeit with a somewhat different process than the last time it searched for a superintendent.

While the board relied on BOCES district superintendents to lead the search that resulted in the hiring of Dr. Colleen Taggerty nine years ago, the board opted to hire a private firm to run its latest search that ended Wednesday with the appointment of Rick Moore.

Superintendent finalists were announced and did public question-and-answer sessions in 2008, while this time the board did not name its three finalists, who were instead questioned by student, teacher and resident committees bounded by confidentiality agreements.

Board President Michiko McElfresh said she feels the search had enough transparency and that the board simply followed the lead of its search consultant, Alan Pole of Syracuse-based educational consultant firm Castallo & Silky LLC.

“It was our consultant who led us on this route and it proved to be a very good route,” McElfresh said. “With this format he’s been very successful in getting superintendents into districts and we followed his lead.”

Pole, who has conducted more than 80 superintendent searches, did not respond by press time.

The board hired Pole with a $16,000 contract in November. Last fall several board members voiced concerns with deferring the search to BOCES again, noting they wanted to be more involved in the process this time.

Olean Teachers Association President Dave Lasky has seen the board use both BOCES and private consultants throughout his years in the district, and said either way the district ends up with a quality superintendent.

“(Pole) had the ability to go out into further reaching areas to get people, whereas BOCES keeps things a lot more local,” he said.

Many districts announce their superintendent finalists and some hold open forums with them to allow the public input, although the New York State Education Department does not require this. Bolivar-Richburg Central School District did so last year.

The OCSD board held a community breakfast and online survey to ask residents what they’d like to see in the next superintendent.

The board, which also named finalists in 2004 before hiring Mark Ward, in 2008 held separate “meet the candidates” events with Taggerty and then-Friendship Central School District superintendent Maureen Donahue in the Olean High School auditorium. Residents asked questions and then submitted feedback to board members.

“We wanted all the candidates to be treated fairly,” McElfresh said of the decision to not have public sessions.

Taggerty said residents asked her and Donahue different questions and some residents came to one session but not the other, as the sessions were held on different nights.

“It was a different process and in my mind it’s not as reliable in the sense of solidifying information about a candidate,” she said.

Lasky said he had no issue with the board not holding public sessions.

“They had somebody complaining about the parking in the parking lot across the street and people smoking,” Lasky said. “(Colleen) had no idea what the problem was but they were attacking her.”

Lasky, as well as eight other district teachers, sat on a committee that interviewed Moore and two other finalists when finalists visited and toured the district last month. He said the OTA was allowed to select its own committee members and write its own questions.

Six committees, which represented different groups including support staff, administration, students and community members, asked the same questions to each of the finalists, Taggerty said. The committees did not make endorsements, but provided pros and cons about each candidate to the board.

OTA Vice President Sheila Yaffe said allowing the OTA and support staff to interview finalists were critical, as both groups are currently negotiating new contracts with the district. Lasky and Yaffe declined to comment on the negotiations.

“The teachers and support staff … all had their own specific questions without the public misinterpreting it or whatever,” she said. “I thought that was really important that we got to ask things that were really teacher issues.”

Lasky and Yaffe said they and other committee members had to sign confidentiality agreements during their first meeting with Pole, so they could not discuss details of the interviews.

Moore, a former OHS assistant principal and currently superintendent of Belleville Henderson Central School District, interviewed for five or six superintendent vacancies this spring. He said OCSD’s search was “about in the middle in terms of openness,” but was overall a “pretty open system.”

“I met with teachers, students, community members,” he said. “I was at one district where I only met with the board of education.”

Moore and Taggerty, who will retire July 31, both taught at OHS at the same time more than 20 years ago. Taggerty said she’s pleased with the selection and that someone with a sense of and commitment to Olean is succeeding her, and that while Moore can call her whenever, she hopes he will re-learn about the district in his own way.

“I don’t want to provide information that will give him preconceived notions one way or another,” she said. “He deserves an opportunity to come in and to learn and grow and develop as the leader of the district in his own style.”

