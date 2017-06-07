Olean ‘weeks away’ from wrapping up rental inspection law

OLEAN — A final version of a new city housing code is “weeks away” from having a public hearing, but officials encouraged those with helpful suggestions to reach out to their aldermen or to the mayor’s office.

“If you have ideas of how you think this could be done better, practically, give them a call,” said city attorney Nick DiCerbo to several landlords who attended a meeting of the Common Council’s public safety committee, adding it would be several meetings before the committee would be in a position to move a resolution to the full council.

Aldermen reported they have received feedback from landlords, some of whom have been in full agreement with requiring periodic health and safety inspections of rental properties, while some others have said they are opposed to any such move and some had concerns over how often the inspections would be done and how big of a hit property owners would see when the code enforcement office comes to inspect.

“To me, there are two big blanks — the frequency (of inspections) and the cost,” said council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, adding the depth of the inspections also needs to be finalized.

But aldermen generally seemed in agreement that something needs to be done to address rental properties.

“Does anybody on the council — does anybody in this room — want to live in a city where people can live where the minimum standards for heating, plumbing, and sanitary equipment for health and safety aren’t available?” Gonzalez said. “We really want to live in a city where that is going on?

“We’re not asking people to put beautiful facades on their property, but come on, we’re not talking about huge amounts of accommodation,” he said.

Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, who said he prefers small government and a fiscally conservative role for the city, said that he recognizes that there can be value in regulating business to protect the public.

“If anyone else knows how to cure the blight problem in Olean, please let me know — I don’t mean that sarcastically,” Smith said. “Seriously, let me know. And if you don’t believe there’s a blight problem in Olean, come with me and I’ll take you on a ride.”

Citing problems with “a few bad landlords,” Alderman John Crawford, I-Ward 5, likened rental inspections to health department inspections of restaurants, saying that lax self-regulation by some restaurants “who ruined it for everyone, however long ago,” made the necessity of government inspections.

Aldermen were unsure a week before when talks began in earnest of how many rental units are in the city, but at Tuesday’s meeting Capt. Ed Jennings, who heads the city’s code enforcement office inside the city fire department, said that city records indicate there are roughly 2,500 rental units comprised of:

634 single-unit properties;

472 two-unit properties, totalling 944 units;

112 three-unit properties, totalling 336 units;

78 four-unit properties, totalling 156 units;

27 five-unit properties, totalling 135 units; and

n At least 20 properties with six or more units, including properties owned by the Olean Housing Authority.

Jennings said he felt that inspecting all units on an annual basis, which would require between nine and 10 inspections a day. He also estimated that between 5 percent and 15 percent of properties would fail the initial inspection and require re-inspection before a certificate of occupancy would be issued.

“I think the quality of the inspections is more important than the quantity,” said Crawford, who said every two or three years might be sufficient after suggesting an annual inspection at the previous meeting. “I’m starting to think that once every year isn’t feasible and not a good use of Ed.”

Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, said she was opposed to re-inspecting the same residence time and time again in instances of short-term rentals, while long-time renters could see their homes decay over time without periodic inspections.

“Look at this as a framework — don’t get married to the language,” DiCerbo told the aldermen, who were tasked by Gonzalez to try and figure out at what frequency and at what fee inspections should be imposed in order to best serve the community and keep costs and man-hours manageable.

