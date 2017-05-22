Olean woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for stabbing boyfriend

LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean woman has been sentenced to one to three years in state prison for a January incident in which she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Amy L. Schoonmker, 37, of Olean, was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court for second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony, which she pleaded guilty to March 6. She was also sentenced to a concurrent one-year term and restitution for a violation of probation.

Schoonmaker stabbed herboyfriend in the ribs with a 4-inch knife after an argument during the early morning hours of Jan. 23 at a friend’s house on West Elm Street, according to Olean police. Schoonmaker fled the West Elm Street home, but police found her highly intoxicated a block away on Spruce Street roughly a half hour later.

After being taken to the city jail, Schoonmaker allegedly spit in the face of a female police matron. She was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, a class E felony.

The stabbing left the victim, a 38-year-old West Henley Street resident, in critical condition. He was taken to Olean General Hospital and then transported to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.