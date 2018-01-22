Oscars 2018: The list of nominees

The big day is here! Oscar nominations are underway and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish has joined “Star Wars” actor Andy Serkis and academy president John Bailey to start listing those who got the big nod.

The first 12 to be revealed include cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score and more, with 12 others coming later in the morning, including categories for actors and actresses.

Here’s the list of nominees, to be updated as the names are revealed:

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Short Film – Animated

Dear Basketball

Negative Space

Garden Party

Lou

Revolting Rhymes

Short Film – Live Action

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote: All of us

Original Score

Dunkirk

Panthom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4, airing live on ABC.