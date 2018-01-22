Oscars 2018: The list of nominees

The big day is here! Oscar nominations are underway and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish has joined “Star Wars” actor Andy Serkis and academy president John Bailey to start listing those who got the big nod.
The first 12 to be revealed include cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score and more, with 12 others coming later in the morning, including categories for actors and actresses.
Here’s the list of nominees, to be updated as the names are revealed:
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Shape of Water
- Dunkirk
- Darkest Hour
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Short Film – Animated
- Dear Basketball
- Negative Space
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Revolting Rhymes
Short Film – Live Action
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote: All of us
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Panthom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4, airing live on ABC.