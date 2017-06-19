Pioneer Oil Days turns 18

BOLIVAR — Pioneer Oil Days kick off today, with several new events in store for visitors.

Attendees of Bolivar Pioneer Oil Days can get a workout in at this year’s event. The Bolivar-Richburg Sports Booster Club will host a 5K Walk/Run on Saturday morning — new to Oil Days.

Additionally, 10 new trophies have been added to the annual car show.

The event, founded in 2000, was taken over by the Bolivar Lions Club in in 2015, which continues the event this year.

THE INDUCTION CEREMONY for new members of the New York State Oil Producers’ Association Wall of Fame will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the New Oil Museum at Hahn & Schaffner in an event open to the public. John D. Bradley, Joel Putnam, Jim O’Connor and O.P. Taylor are this year’s inductees.

Following the ceremony is a wine, cheese and hors d’oeuvres extravaganza from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Several new York State wineries will be represented at the event, with cheese provided by Empire Cheese and the Cuba Cheese Shoppe. The Alaska Wild Salmon Company, along with the Lioness Club, will provide food. Tickets are $17.

Tickets may be purchased at the Pioneer Oil Museum, the Bolivar Free Library, or by writing to the museum at PO Box 332, Bolivar, NY 14715. Individual tickets will also be available the evening of the event.

The event will be a fundraiser for the Pioneer Oil Museum and the Bolivar Lioness Club.

Other events include:

Today

•6 to 9 p.m., Lions Club Euchre Tournament at American Legion. Door prize – 50/50 raffle – money prizes for 3 top scores. $15 per person. Beef sandwiches and pop included. Proceeds to benefit Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts.

n Tuesday

• 5 p.m., Community Picnic at Shaner Field – hot dogs, drinks and picnic ware will be provided. Bringing a dish to pass is greatly appreciated.

•6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Baldwin’s Children’s Tractor Pull at Shaner Field Basketball Courts.

Wednesday

• 4 to 6 p.m., Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner at Bolivar United Methodist Church. Includes salad, Italian bread, ice cream brownies and choice of coffee, tea or water. Presale tickets available at Treasure Chest/Paula 928-2648, Nisha 928-2366 or Pat 928-1406. $8 Adults, $4 children (ages 3-12). Tickets also available at the door until food runs out. Takeouts available. Proceeds to benefit the Heritage AFlame Missions Group.

• 7 to 8 p.m., BRCS Vocal Showcase Bolivar United Methodist Church. Come enjoy our BR students and Alumni display their vocal talents. Directed by Matthew Morris. Anyone interested in joining the alumni choir please email mmorris@brcs.wnyric.org for more information or call (585) 808-8877. Free event.

Thursday

•6 to 7:30 p.m., Local History Scavenger Hunt at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. Team registration at 6, hunt starts at 6:30. Need a digital camera/cell phone. Money prizes. Rain or Shine.

•9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Richburg Colonial Library Book sale.

•5 to 8 p.m., Strawberry Shortcake and Sundae Festival at Richburg-Wirt Museum. $4. Children under 10, $2. Drinks provided. Museum will be open from 5 to 8 p.m..

•7 to 9 p.m., Free Fire Truck Rides for kids at Bolivar Fire Hall.

•9 p.m., Movie under the Stars brought to you by the Bolivar Lioness Club and the Bolivar Library at Bolivar Free Library Parking Lot. Bring your own seating and enjoy a free movie and popcorn. Bring your own drinks. No alcohol.

Friday

•4 to 8 p.m., Kids Night at the Bolivar Village Pool. Kids 7 and under need adult supervision. Children under 17 admitted free. Free snacks provided by Bolivar Lions Club.

•6 p.m., “Wall of Fame” Inductions at the New Oil Museum at the Hahn & Schaffner site, sponsored by the NYS Oil Producers Association & Pioneer Oil Museum.

•6:30 to 8 p.m., Wine & Cheese Tasting New Oil Museum site at Hahn and Schaffner. $17/person. Sponsored by the Pioneer Oil Museum & Bolivar Lioness Club.

•8 to 11 p.m., Firemen’s Dance at the Bolivar Fire Hall, featuring Freddy and the Jets. All are welcome. There is no cover charge, however a donation to the Bolivar Fire Department would be gladly accepted. Refreshments for sale.

Saturday

•8 a.m., Pre-K, BR Sports Booster Club 5K walk and run.

•8 to 11 a.m., Legion Auxiliary Breakfast at Kenyon Andrus Post 772. Sausage gravy and biscuits with juice and coffee. $5.

•10 a.m., Pioneer Oil Days Parade, Wellsville Street to Main Street All parade participants to meet on School St. at BRCS High School at 9 a.m. Money prizes awarded. Rain or Shine. Summer Cruise on Main Street directly following the parade. Food and craft vendors, games, and much more! Cars and motorcycles welcome. No bikes, skateboards, scooters or dogs allowed on Main St. during the car show. Rain or Shine.

•Noon, POD Seventh Annual Duck Race, at the Main Street bridge. Tickets $5/duck. First three “finishing” ducks win money prizes. Lioness Club Raffle Drawing just before conclusion of car show. Tickets available from any Lioness Club member. Contact Kathy Fuller or Betsy Greene for further information.

•Noon, Bolivar Firemen Chicken Bar-B-Q. Proceeds benefit Fireman’s Scholarship.

•1 to 5 p.m., Bolivar-Richburg Alumni Reception at the Bolivar Country Club.

•1 p.m., Richburg Alumni Banquet. Chicken Bar-B-Q at Richburg Firemen’s Clubhouse.

Sunday

•2 p.m., BRCS High School Graduation at High School Auditorium. Two $1,000 Bolivar Lions Club Scholarships will be awarded at graduation.