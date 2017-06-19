Police 6/17/17

Olean Police
- Friday, 12:32 p.m., Joseph P. Dempsey, 37, of 818 Buffalo St., was arrested and charged with fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, a class D felony, and possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor. The arrest stems from the execution of a search warrant out of the City of Olean Thursday. Dempsey was processed and held in Olean City Police Station.
- Friday, 10:22 a.m., Carol L. Williams, 54, of 14414 Bagdad Rd., was ticketed for failing to turn as required following a traffic stop at North 7th and Wayne Streets.
- Friday, 10:43 a.m., Paul L. Sungenis, 47, of 309 N. 5th St., was ticketed for failing to turn as required following a traffic stop at North 7th and Wayne Streets.
- Friday, 2:33 p.m., Karen J. Bigley, 69, of 68 Sun Valley Rd, Eldred, Pa., was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device following a traffic stop on South Union Street.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 4:15 p.m., Keith E. Spruce, 43, of Salamanca, was arrested and charged with menacing a police officer, a class D felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest. Spruce was taken into custody and held pending arraignment following an incident in which police responded to a reported domestic dispute. According to police records officers found Spruce seated on the porch holding a 12-inch K-Bar knife and they ordered him to drop it. Spruce allegedly lunged aggressively towards the officers with the knife raised, but then threw it down and charged at one officer. Officers took him into custody following a struggle.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Charles A. Buchholz, 31, of Andover, was arrested June 14 on an Allegany County Violation of Probation Warrant at the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and remanded to the County Jail without bail, to appear in Allegany County Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- DELEVAN — Paul S. Mitchell, 53, and Jaki L. Ras, 47, both of Delevan, were charged with two counts each of second-degree harassment, with physical contact, at 6 p.m. June 9. Mitchell was arrested at 7 Stevens Dr. in Delevan and Ras was arrested at 11465 Weaver Rd. in Yorkshire. The arrests stem from a single incident reported at 5:45 a.m. June 3. Both were given appearance tickets and released.
- ALLEGANY — Robert L. Tredway, 25, of Black Creek, was charged at 3:15 p.m. Thursday with unlawful possession of marijuana and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and released.
- HUMPHREY — Edward R. Ganoe, 29, of Olean, was charged at 8:38 a.m. Thursday with unlawful possession of marijuana on Humphrey Road, and released.
- ALLEGANY — Richard C. Alicea, 57, of Olean, was charged at 3:15 p.m. Thursday with unlawful possession of marijuana on Buffalo Road, and released.
- MACHIAS — Scott J. Bateman, 42, of Machias, was charged at 4:44 p.m. Thursday with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor, stemming from an incident reported at 8:41 a.m. June 5. Bateman was issued an appearance ticket and released.