OLEAN — A suicidal Olean man caused police to block off River Street Monday morning.

The Olean Police Department received a report at 10:09 a.m. of a suicidal man at his River Street home. After speaking with police, the man came out of his house and was taken to Olean General Hospital for evaluation.

Three handguns were seized, according to the incident report.

The man was not charged.

