Police, housing officials say Olean House is safe

OLEAN — Police and Olean Housing Authority officials say Olean House is still a safe place to live, despite at least two alleged violent crimes occurring there over the past three months.

Incidents occurring at the North Union Street federally subsidized housing facility recently include Olean House resident Francis O’Donnell, who was charged in February with kidnapping, sexually abusing and holding a woman against her will in his apartment for over a month, and resident Edward J. Smith Jr., who was charged this weekend with murdering his wife, Kathy Smith, in their third-floor apartment.

The events have some residents expressing concern for their safety, yet officials said they believe the two crimes are isolated incidents rather than indicative of the building and the people, often with low incomes and disabilities, who live there.

“This is an unfortunate series of events and we are stunned and saddened and really very surprised,” said Anne Kivari, executive director of Olean Housing Authority, which operates Olean House.

Still, Victoria Lovell, 57, who has lived in her Olean House apartment alone since her husband’s death by an aneurysm in February, said the incidents make her uncomfortable.

“There are other women in the building who are by themself and they feel the same way I do. They’re afraid,” she said.

Pat Willard, 86, received a concerned call from her daughter after news broke of this weekend’s murder.

“My kid says, ‘Mom, you got to get out of there,” Willard said.

While Willard has no plans of leaving, she did admit she’s a bit concerned for herself and three other elderly woman who all live in the same third-floor corner of the building.

“It really was a nice place,” said Willard, who’s lived at Olean House for 10 years, “but it’s changed.”

However, Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky said police are rarely called to Olean House, which is located just several hundred feet from the Olean Police Department station. He said when they are called, it’s mostly for noise complaints.

“It’s nothing to do with the Olean House,” he said of Kathy Smith’s murder. “I’ve heard it’s a bad place to be and it’s not being run right. … There was no way to foresee this.”

Kivari described the Smiths, who lived at Olean House for just over two years, as quiet but sociable. She said the couple were never involved in any reported incidents. Residents who spoke with the Times Herald also said the couple gave no signs of a trouble or violent relationship.

Edward Smith, 50, is charged with second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony; first-degree assault, a class B felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Olean police discovered Kathy Smith stabbed to death in the apartment Saturday morning after someone made a 911 call stating, “I murdered my wife.” Edward Smith will face a Cattaraugus grand jury within the next 45 days.

Kivari said if Olean Housing Authority had received any reports of issues, it would’ve been required by law, including through the Violence Against Women Act, to investigate them.

“There are procedures at hand to deal with these types of things when they are made known to us,” she said.

Olean House has a total of 61 units, all but two of which are currently occupied. Kivari said the majority of apartments are occupied by one person, but there are several couples.

Residents must either be old enough to live at the facility or be receiving Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance. The facility is federally subsidized through its senior and disabled population, Kivari said. All residents must undergo state and federal background checks.

Although some residents are elderly and disabled, Kivari noted Olean House is an independent living facility and does not directly supervise its tenants.

“They are tenants and they sign a lease,” she said, “and other than that, we aren’t privy to the activities behind their doors unless there’s criminal suggestion.”

Entrance to the building requires a key, but Lovell said she would feel better if Olean House had security guards. Kivari said while she understands having a security guard would be advantageous, it’s not a requirement for federal public housing.

“Our funding source is limited as it is, so that is not something that would be feasible,” she said.

A woman who lives on the fourth floor of the building, who asked not to be named, said this weekend’s murder does not worry her because it was an alleged domestic incident.

“If someone from outside got into the building and did it, that would make me really uncomfortable,” she said, “but seeing as how it’s just a husband and wife … I don’t feel that uncomfortable.”

She said she worried more about the alleged kidnapping and sexual abuse to occur in the building. O’Donnell, 62, pleaded not guilty in March to second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony; two counts of first-degree coercion, class D felonies; four counts of first-degree rape, class B felonies; and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, class B felonies. Kivari previously told the Times Herald O’Donnell had lived in the building for six years without incident.

“We enjoy the people we have here and we continue to hope to serve the particular population effectively,” Kivari said. “It is unfortunate that this has happened, but it’s beyond our control.”

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)