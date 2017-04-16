Police Reports 4/16/17: Police say Saturday ‘boom’ caused by Tannerite

OLEAN — Following calls from residents, Olean Police looked into a loud, explosive sound heard around the Olean area Saturday afternoon.

Reports came in and others posted on social media inquiring about the boom noise around 4 p.m. Police stated the sound originated from a McCann Hollow Road residence, just outside city limits.

Occupants were allegedly shooting at a target supplemented with a large amount of Tannerite or a Tannerite-like material made of ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder. The components are typically sold separately but have explosive potential when mixed. The sale and use of Tannerite is legal in New York state.

Olean Police

Saturday, 12:03 a.m., Caylie E. Layfield, 28, of 5371 Dutch Hill Road, Ischua, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Layfield allegedly had 20 Lyrica pills and a small plastic baggie of heroin in her possession.

Saturday, 11:31 a.m., a West Sullivan Street resident reported having her two driver’s side tires slashed while leaving her vehicle parked on West Sullivan Street overnight on Friday. Police noted in the report that this is one of several instances of tire slashing throughout the city of Olean over the past week.

Salamanca Police

Friday, 4:20 p.m., Patrick A. Askey Jr., 25, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was held in lieu of unspecified bail.

Friday, 11:47 p.m., Savonni L. Mohawk, 19, of Gowanda, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test, failure to obey traffic control device and an equipment violation.

Saturday, 3:31 a.m., Chauncey J. George, 31, of Steamburg, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, stopping/standing on a highway and driving a motor vehicle without inspection.

Saturday, 5:20 a.m., Brandon A. Rychcik, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal mischief with reckless property damage and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

New York State Police