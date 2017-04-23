Police Reports 4/21/17

Olean Police

• Thursday, 12:04 a.m., Ernest Rivera, 51, of 109 W. Green St., was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and one count each of criminal mischief and second-degree criminal tampering, class A misdemeanors.

• Thursday, 3:35 p.m., Adam J. Meacham, 30, of 153 Main St., Randolph, was charged with seventh-degree criminal trespassing and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors.

• Thursday, 3:54 p.m., Stephon J. Edwards, 26, of 225 ½ N. First St., was charged with second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree trespassing. Edwards allegedly broke into an apartment through a glass window and harassed the resident.

• Thursday, 4:25 p.m., Margarita Morales, 28, of 153 Main St., Randolph, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Salamanca Police

• Wednesday, 11:41 a.m., acting on an unspecified bench warrant, police arrested David A. Rounds, 62, of Little Valley.

• Wednesday, 6:25 p.m., acting on an unspecified bench warrant, police arrested Chelsea Cook, 22, of Salamanca.

• Wednesday, 9:47 p.m., acting on an unspecified bench warrant, police arrested Donte S. Lawson, 20, of Salamanca.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

• OLEAN — Acting on a bench warrant for a parole violation, police arrested Clayton K. Griffis Jr., 61, of 2850 McDuffy Road Apt. 11. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of unspecified bail.

New York

State Police

• MACHIAS — Following a traffic stop on Route 16 at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dennis P. Strader, 44, of Delevan, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher and failure to signal. Strader allegedly recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent.

• CENTERVILLE — Kaitlyn R. Glow, 19, of Houghton, was charged at 9:41 a.m. with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, a class A misdemeanor.

• BELMONT — A 16-year-old male of Depew was charged at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday with falsely reporting a fire, a class E felony.

• ANDOVER — Lawrence M. Keating, 36, of Andover, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment with physical contact.

• AMITY — One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2:55 p.m. on Route 19. The drivers were identified as Tammy L. Tingley, 42, of Caneadea, and an unidentified, 18-year-old male of Andover. No further information was reported.

• PORTVILLE — Chelsea L. Clark, 24, of Olean, was charged with third-degree identity theft, a class A misdemeanor.

• HINSDALE — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86. The driver was identified as Eva M. Welty, 70, of Lindley.

• MACHIAS — Jeremy J. Perkins, 28, of Franklinville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, driving a motor vehicle without a license and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• ASHFORD — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 6:41 a.m. Thursday on Route 219. The driver was identified as Nicholas E. Marvel, 26, of Buffalo.

Pennsylvania

State Police

• KANE — Following a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. Thursday on Route 66, Daniel A. Gillespie, 30, of 112 Delaware Ave., James City, was charged with driving under the influence.