Police reports 4/22/17

Olean Police

•Friday, 11:49 a.m.,Angela R. Lingle, 37, of Olean, was charged with failure to dispose of raw garbage. She was issued an appearance ticket by the department of codes and is due in court at 9 a.m. April 27.

Salamanca Police

•Thursday, 9:46 p.m.,John M. Ray, 55, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; criminal obstruction of breathing; and second-degree harassment. He was held pending arraignment.

•Thursday, 7:52 p.m.,Bradley N. Lewis Jr., 31, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was held pending arraignment.

•Thursday, 9:28 p.m.,Christopher A. Denea, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was held pending arraignment.

New York

State Police

•CENTERVILLE —Kaitlyn R. Glow, 19, of Houghton, and William A. Houk, 25, of Farmersville, were both charged with acting in a manner that could injure a child under 17, a class A misdemeanor. Glow was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday and Houk was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•BOLIVAR —A 15-year-old female from Bolivar was charged at 6 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•WELLSVILLE —Corinne L. Barnett, 39, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:24 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•HUME —Nicholas A. Cassata, 26, of Dansville, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Thursday with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors; and fourth-degree possession of a weapon specifically a firearm, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•FRIENDSHIP —Shane E. Kranock, 23, of Cuba, was charged at 2:10 a.m. Friday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania

State Police

•ROULETTE —An unnamed 47-year-old Roulette man was charged at 9:20 p.m. Sunday with simple assault, allegedly shoving a 42-year-old Roulette woman, resulting in physical injuries. The accused was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

•COUDERSPORT —Police reported Friday that a theft occurred at the Sweden Valley Manor between Dec. 16 and April 10. Anyone with information can contact Coudersport-based state police.

•GENESEE —Johana Santiago, 36, of Genesee, was charged Tuesday with three counts of retail theft by unlawful taking or disposition. These charges stem from Santiago allegedly being caught taking merchandise from Reed’s Market on March 30, April 1 and April 3. Court proceedings were pending at press time.

•TURTLEPOINT —Jacob Paul Robbins, 21, of Port Allegany, was charged at 12:20 a.m. Friday with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

•HAMLIN TOWNSHIP —No injuries reported in a one-vehicle accident at 5:36 p.m. Thursday on Clermont Road near Route 6. Christopher I. Feighner, 52, of Bellefonte, pulled his dump truck to side of road while attempting to pass a vehicle and hit soft spot, allowing the truck to tip over on its right side. The truck received disabling damage and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Big Dog Towing.

•COUDERSPORT —A motorcyclist received unknown injuries after a one vehicle crash at 4:58 p.m. Friday on Back Road. Jesse C. Miller, 25, of Coudersport, was traveling north when his motorcycle hit a rut in the road, causing him to lose control. He was thrown from the vehicle and landed on his right side. He was transported by Coudersport EMS to Cole Memorial Hospital. Miller was wearing a helmet at the time of the impact.

•SHINGLEHOUSE —No injuries reported in a one-vehicle accident at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on Route 44. Franky J. Siciliano, 40, of Elkland, was traveling north when he saw the headlights of a parked vehicle on the side of the road near the intersection of Bells Run Road. Due to the intense rain, Siciliano said he believed the vehicle was in his lane and drifted to the right, causing the front tires to exit the roadway. Siciliano traveled 100 feet before striking a utility pole, proceeding off the highway until rolling onto its right side into a ditch on the east side. The vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Portville Truck. Shinglehouse Ambulance and the Shinglehouse Fire Department also assisted on scene.