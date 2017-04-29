Police Reports 4/28/17: Injuries, but no charges in collision with unmarked police car

WELLSVILLE — Two people were injured in a vehicle accident involving a New York State Police vehicle.

The unmarked police vehicle was southbound on Route 417 at approximately 4:30 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Betty Lewis, 73, of Wellsville, failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Route 417 and Madison Street, police said. Lewis’ vehicle was struck by the police car. Both operators were transported to Jones Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The state police vehicle reportedly had no emergency lights activated during or before the collision. No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Salamanca Police

Wednesday, 12:38 p.m., Jeffrey A Hosstuttler Jr., 25, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree harassment.

Wednesday, 1:24 p.m., Brian C. Doner, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Thursday, 2:02 a.m., Jimerson T. Lyons, 25, of Newrow, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent or higher, failure to keep right, improper right turn and driving without a license.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

LITTLE VALLEY — Following an investigation into a report by the Department of Social Services, Roy J. Austin, 39, of 3903 Bear Hollow Road, Great Valley, was charged with fourth-degree welfare fraud. Austin allegedly fraudulently obtained $2,578.85 in Medicaid benefits due to unreported income.

New York State Police