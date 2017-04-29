Police reports: 4/29/17: Car accident in Centerville results in injuries

CENTERVILLE — A two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon resulted in injuries.

The accident occurred at 12:15 p.m. on Rushford Road in the town of Centerville, according to Allegany County 911 dispatch. Two people suffered injuries, though information on the severity of the injuries was not available by press time.

Police scanner reports indicated there was a possible entrapment.

Olean Police

• Thursday, 8:29 p.m., an Olean man reported his XR250 Mongoose mountain bike, valued at $500, was stolen from 310 W. State St. Stroehmann Bakery management is checking surveillance footage.

• Thursday, 11:33 p.m.,Quincey R. Gayton, 18, of 911 Page Road, Olean, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, following a traffic stop on Laurens Street. Gayton was given an appearance ticket.

• Friday, 3:04 p.m. and 3:57 p.m.,Robert Crawford, 57, and Lori A. Harp, 40, both of 1028 W. Sullivan St., Olean, were charged by the Department of Buildings and Codes with storage of secondhand materials and refuse. Both were given appearance tickets.

• Friday, 3:58 p.m.,Robert A. Rauh, 53, of Olean, was charged with paving a public right of way without a permit. Rauh and his employees from Kingsview Paving Co. were blacktopping a parking lot Monday at 301 W. State Street without obtaining a permit from the City of Olean. All work in the public right of way is unlawful without first obtaining a permit, according to city zoning laws.

• Friday, 5:26 p.m.,a two-vehicle accident on Homer Street resulted in no injuries. A vehicle driven by Darling C. Burkett, 61, of 822 Homer St., Olean, backed out and hit a vehicle driven by Timothy F. Monroe Jr., 24, of 3149 Maple Ave., Allegany. Burkett stated she did not see Monroe’s vehicle, and was charged with backing unsafely, a traffic infraction.

• Friday, 7:56 p.m.,Phyllis M. Jackson, 55, of 205 E. Greene St., Olean, was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of the town of Napoli. Jackson was brought back to the Olean police station, where she was processed. Jackson is currently being held.

Salamanca Police

• Thursday, 11:39 p.m.,Brittney M. Degroat, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with criminal mischief, criminal nuisance, public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. She was processed and released on appearance tickets returnable to Salamanca City Court at a later date.

Wellsville Police

• Thursday, no time given, Simon P. Gogolack, 33, of Fredonia, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Trapping Brook Road in Wellsville. Gogolack was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Judge Christopher O’Connor. Gogolack was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $1,000 cash bail and is due back in Wellsville Village Court on May 16. Wellsville Police were assisted by Allegany County Child Protective Services during the investigation.

New York

State Police

• ALMOND —Adam E. Webster, 31, of Delevan, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor.

Pennsylvania

State Police

• SHINGLEHOUSE —A driver sustained minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash Thursday on McCrea Brook Road in Ceres Township. Branden J. Love, 21, of Eldred, lost control of his vehicle after swerving to miss a pothole. The car struck a mailbox and ditch. It then struck a culvert, causing it to overturn and land on its roof. Love was charged with speeding.