Police Reports 4/5/17: Reported shooting incident on Grossman Avenue

OLEAN — Olean police were investigating an incident Tuesday in which a woman was reportedly wounded by either a self-inflicted or accidental gunshot in a Grossman Avenue home that morning.

Details were few even Tuesday night after police and firefighters were called to the home on a report of a gunshot sometime around 10:30 a.m. The report was possibly made by a cable company employee who had arrived at the home on a service call, although police did not confirm that as of Tuesday night.

The cable company employee was seen to be distraught as police and firefighters arrived at the home. A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier also told neighbors he heard the shot as he was making deliveries along the street.

Neighbors said a woman was taken out of the home on a stretcher by emergency personnel and placed in the city ambulance. An Olean police officer was seen carrying a rifle from the home and placing it into a city police vehicle.

Olean Police

Tuesday, 11:56 a.m., Kenneth P. Smith, 22, of Salamanca, was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Olean City Court and charged with fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Smith will return to city court at 9 a.m. on May 2.

Allegany County

Sheriff’s Office

BELFAST — A report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on County Road 41 came over police scanner reports at approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. A Mercy Flight was requested, reports said. Allegany County Sheriff’s Office dispatch declined to provide any additional information.

New York

State Police

WELLSVILLE — A 16-year-old Wellsville male was charged with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, at 4:31 p.m. Monday.

CUBA — A tractor-trailer reportedly rolled over Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 86, shutting down traffic for a portion of the day, according to police scanner reports. New York State Police had not posted information on the incident on their media-accessible website and a spokesman did not return calls for more information by presstime.

Pennsylvania

State Police