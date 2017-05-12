Police Reports 5/12/17

Olean Police

• Thursday, 2:10 a.m., Debra K. Hartman, 46, 641 Delaware Ave., Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of unsafe lane change, leaving the scene of an accident, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and driving without a seatbelt. She was allegedly pulled over by police after being involved in two accidents, the first of which was on King Street near its intersection with Garden Avenue and the second was while driving the wrong direction on Garden Avenue and striking a parked pickup truck. Hartman was transported to Olean General Hospital.

• Thursday, 7:38 p.m., Molly C. Nicholetta, 34, of 1212 W. State St. Apt. Upper, Olean, was charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing merchandise from Dollar General off North Union Street. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.

Salamanca Police

• Wednesday, 9 a.m., acting on an unspecified bench warrant, police arrested Donald T. Brown, 35, of Salamanca.

• Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., a 17-year-old male, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Wellsville Police

• Wednesday, no time reported, Timothy J. Florentine, 41, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding, following a traffic stop on East State Street.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

• BELMONT — Acting on a bench warrant out of Allegany County Family Court, police arrested Erika E. Bulkeley, 24, of Almond.

• WELLSVILLE — According to dispatchers, a vehicle drive into the side of the Giant Food Mart on Park Avenue at approximately 5:34 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported. Wellsville Police and Wellsville fire and ambulance were on scene. No further information could be obtained by press time.

New York State Police

• FRIENDSHIP — Juanita M. Smith, 32, of Friendship, was charged at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday with failure to exercise control of a minor, a class A misdemeanor. Additionally, Jaylynn D. Gawlak, 19, of Friendship, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a person under 14 and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.

Pennsylvania State Police

• COUDERSPORT — A Cinder Hill Road resident reported an unknown individual punctured the passenger side tires of his truck, the fled the scene in an unknown direction between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Coudersport-based state police at 814-274-8690.

• ULYSSES — A Grove Street resident reported an unknown individual gained access to a garage and stole a cutting torch head with 100 feet of connecting hose between April 29 and Wednesday. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Coudersport-based state police at (814) 274-8690.