Police Reports 5/16/17: Identity of Fox Township, Pa. crash victim released

RIDGWAY — The name of a Brockway man who died in motorcycle crash over the weekend in Fox Township has been released.

James B. Park, 49, died when his 1984 Honda motorcycle went off the road, over a ditch and hit a tree, according to Ridgway-based state police.

The crash occurred at 2:28 a.m. near 428 Toby Road on Sunday, police reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Olean Police

• Monday, 12:57 p.m.,an Olean woman reported a television and Playstation 4 game console were taken from her son’s room between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 8. Both items were rent-to-own property and were worth $2,000.

• Thursday, 11:20 a.m.,an Olean woman reported witnessing a hit and run. She said she saw a red van with New York plates strike another vehicle and described the operator of the vehicle as a woman in her 20’s. Police have made contact with both vehicles’ owners.

Wellsville Police

• Saturday, no time given,Douglas R. Miller, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident and speeding. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Seneca Street in Wellsville. Miller was processed and released to a third party. He is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on June 27.

• Sunday, no time given,Devon J. Hamilton, 21, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident that took place at Walgreens in Wellsville. Hamilton was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Hamilton is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on May 23.

New York State Police

• OLEAN —Cody C. Havens, 24, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, at 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

• ISCHUA —Marissa M. Neve-Harris, 20, of Penn Yan, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

• ALLEGANY —David A. Rounds, 62, of Little Valley, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of property damage at 11:21 p.m. Sunday.

• ALLEN —A one-vehicle accident occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday on County Road 15. The driver was identified as John S. Lindamer, 38, of Olean.

• AMITY —A one-vehicle accident occurred 8:42 p.m. Sunday on Cooley Hill Road. The driver was identified as Andrew S. Cobin, 29, of Dalton.

Pennsylvania State Police

• ULYSSES —Melissa Kelli Knaufer, 39, of Westfield, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after allegedly falsely reported an attempted burglary on April 25.

• SHINGLEHOUSE —Timothy Allan Clark, 43, of Bolivar, N.Y., was charged with driving under the influence, as well as other summary traffic violations, at 9:33 p.m. on April 23 on Honeoye Road in Sharon Township.

• STEWARDSON TOWNSHIP —John Harley Jr., 67, of Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence at 10:40 p.m. on April 28 on State Route 144.