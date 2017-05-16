Police Reports 5/17/17

Olean Police

• Tuesday, 11:39 a.m., several military award citations and a high school diploma for Joshua M. Ross were turned in by an individual who found them. The records were placed in the police department’s found property collection. According to police records, attempts to locate the owner were unsuccessful. The Cattaraugus County office of Veterans Affairs provided an out of service phone number for Ross.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

• Thursday, no time given, Jescinda M. Howells, 46, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant out of Wellsville Village Court. She was arraigned and remanded to the Allegany County Jail with bail set at $5000 cash or $10,000 bond.

• Monday, no time given, Colin D. Decker, 29, of Bath, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant out of the Almond Town Court at the Steuben County Jail, where he was incarcerated. He was arraigned and remanded to the Allegany County Jail without bail, to return to the Almond Town Court in June to answer to the charge.

• Monday, no time given, Chelsea R Lewis, 24, of Bolivar, was arrested on a New York State Parole Warrant and is being held without bail in the Allegany County Jail.

New York State Police

• MACHIAS — Deanna L. Gardiner, 50, of Machias, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and first-degree offering to file a false instrument, a class E felony, at 9761 State Route 16. She was released on bail.

• OLEAN — Curtis J. Frink, 28, of Fillmore, was charged Monday at 2:35 p.m. with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Frink was arrested on State Street in Olean and issued an appearance ticket.

• CARROLLTON — Scott R. Gorske, 32, of Johnsonburg, Pa., was charged Monday at 4:26 p.m., with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Gorske was arrested on State Route 219 and issued an appearance ticket

Pennsylvania State Police

• COUDERSPORT — An unidentified 27-year-old man from Coudersport was charged through district court Tuesday with harassment of a 24-year-old female stemming from an investigation of a report of domestic violence that allegedly occurred between 11:15 p.m. Thursday and 1:50 a.m. Friday.

• ULYSSES — An unidentified 25-year-old man from Ulysses was charged through district court Tuesday with harassment of a 22-year-old female stemming from an investigation of a report of domestic violence that allegedly occurred between 9:10 p.m. Sunday and 12:56 a.m. Monday.

• KANE — Troopers are seeking information regarding a suspected burglary of jewelry and gold and silver coins Monday between noon and 9 p.m. Anyone with information can call the Kane barracks at (814) 778-5555.