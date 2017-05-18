Police Reports 5/18/17: Chain reaction rear-end crash involves 5 vehicles

OLEAN — An Olean man was charged and a woman was injured following a five-car chain reaction accident on Constitution Avenue.

Police said at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle driven by Tyler R. Sprague, 37, 3841 Weinhaver Hill, Scio, was westbound on Constitution Avenue when his vehicle rear-ended a westbound vehicle stopped in traffic and driven by Keyara M. Ramadhan, 18, of 1384 Route 446, Hinsdale. The Ramadhan vehicle was pushed into the rear of a vehicle driven by Gabrielle Fancher, 23, of 6574 S. Emmons Drive, Scio. The Fancher vehicle was then pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Chiffon M. Stewart, 36, of 7178 North Branch Road, Friendship. Stewart’s vehicle was pushed into rear of a vehicle operated by Kyra D. Fowler, 18, of 341 Fountain St., Olean.

Police sad Fancher complained of neck pain and was taken to Olean General Hospital for treatment. Sprague was charged with following too closely.

Olean Police

• Wednesday, 9:42 a.m., an individual reported that someone spray painted a sanitary unit behind the Olean Recreation Center on East State Street. Vandals also broke locks on sanitary units in Forness Park and in Peterson Field.

• Wednesday, 7:55 a.m., a North 9th Street resident reported that someone broke the driver’s side window of her parked vehicle and stole her wallet out of the glove compartment. The wallet was later found near the victim’s residence.

• Wednesday, 6:56 p.m., no injuries or charges were reported when Ronald A. Baer III, 26, of 118 S. 13th St., allegedly backed his vehicle out of his driveway and struck a parked car owned by Jacqueline Kranick, of Allegany.

Cuba Police

• Tuesday, 2 p.m., Joe D. Wilson, 34, of Pennsylvania, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating without insurance. Wilson went before the Friendship town justice and was sent to Allegany County Jail to await extradition.

•Tuesday, 3 p.m., William Fanton, 42, of Cuba, was charged with speeding and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Fanton will be scheduled for court at a later date.

• Tuesday, 6 p.m., Shane Kranock, 23, of Cuba, was charged with violation of probation. He appeared in Cuba town court and was released.

• Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. Jasmin Schurr, 30, of Cuba, was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic needle. Schurr was processed and released to appear at a later date.

Wellsville Police

• Tuesday, no time reported, Margo M. Whitesell, 28, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault, stemming from an alleged incident in March on South Brooklyn Avenue. Whitesell was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Judge Christopher O’Connor. She was released and is due back in village court June 20.

• Tuesday, no time reported, Jessica P. Seamans, 22, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West State Street in the village of Wellsville. She was issued traffic citations, released and is due to appear in village court June 13.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• Monday, 2:30 p.m., Curtis J. Fink, no age or address reported, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies, stemming from an alleged incident on Nov. 9, 2016, in the town of Randolph. Officials with the Olean office of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force said Fink allegedly sold fentanyl to another person during the incident. He was arraigned in the Town of Conewango Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail. Officials said the task force is comprised of the sheriff’s office, New York State Police, the City of Salamanca Police Department and the Gowanda Police Department.

• Monday, 8:30 a.m., John Ackerman, 52, of 311 E. State St., Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County Court. Ackerman was wanted for second-degree attempted strangulation, a class D felony. The charges stemmed from an alleged incident on Dec. 8, 2016, when Ackerman attempted to apply pressure on the throat or neck of a person causing stupor or loss of consciousness for a period of time. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to await further court proceedings.

• Monday, 4:38 p.m., John Cutler, 34, of 112 S. Main St., Apt. 4, Delevan, was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation. The warrant was issued by Cattaraugus County Court. Cutler was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held to await further court proceedings.

New York State Police

• SCIO — James A. Scotchmer, 32, Scio, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent at 2:27 p.m. May 9 at 4068 Pine St. Scotchmer was held without bail.

• WEST ALMOND — No injuries or charges were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday on Route 86. The driver was Arthur T. Lilley, 65, Dansville.

• OLEAN — David A. Romero, 35, and Lydia J. Romero, 31, both of Friendship, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child during during an alleged incident at 2:19 p.m. May 7 at 722 Homer St. in the city of Olean. Both were issued appearance tickets.

Pennsylvania State Police

• COUDERSPORT — Derrick Augustus Peterson, 33, Bolivar, N.Y., was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. April 26 on Route 4019 in Sharon Township. Troopers said charges were filed through the district court.

• KANE — Kyle Andrew Milliron, no age reported, Port Allegany, was charged with driving under the influence, following a car accident at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 46 near the Bordell Road. Troopers said the accident involved a passenger, but no injuries were reported. Charges will be filed with district court.