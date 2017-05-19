Police Reports 5/19/17: Yorkshire man arrested for stabbing 19-year-old woman

YORKSHIRE — A Yorkshire man was charged with felony assault for allegedly stabbing a woman early Tuesday.

William P. Lechner, 22, of Yorkshire, was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

At approximately 2 p.m., state police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to Old Olean Road in the town of Yorkshire for a possible stabbing. Upon further investigation, police reported Lechner had stabbed a 19-year-old female victim in the abdomen. She successfully underwent surgery at a local hospital and was released.

Lechner was arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

State police were assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Arcade Police Department.

Olean Police

• Thursday, 1:20 p.m., Larnell D. Graham, 20, of 929 Carpenter Hill Road, Cuba, was charged with trespassing.

• Thursday, 1:24 p.m., Tara N. Gayton, 29, of 213 S. 8th St., Apt. Upper, Olean, was charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing $16.30 worth of merchandise from Dollar General.

• Thursday, 5:57 p.m., James A. Walton, 20, of 3520 Route 16, Hinsdale, was charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a bottle of caffeine pills worth $3.65 from Dollar General.

Cuba Police

• Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. Jasmin Schurr, 30, of Cuba, was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic needle. Schurr was processed and released to appear at a later date.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• LITTLE VALLEY — Joshua R. Wanatee, 34, of Nedrow, turned himself in on an unspecified bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Wanatee was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail.

• CARROLLTON — Interstate 86 was reduced to one lane for approximately an hour when responders answered a call for a fallen tree in the roadway at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

New York State Police

• CARROLLTON — Following a traffic stop on Hillside Drive at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Shawna N. Gault, 22, of Bradford, Pa., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance not in original container, unlawful possession of marijuana and not wearing a seat belt. The passenger in the vehicle, James E Haley, 54, of Bradford, Pa., was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance not in original container.

• CLARKSVILLE — Jeffrey L. Deck, 45, of Friendship, was charged at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

• CUBA — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 5:28 a.m. Thursday on County Road 20. The driver, identified as Douglas J. Mosher, 34, of Allegany, was charged at 10 a.m. Wednesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

• CARROLLTON — Mark R. Pascarella, 33, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotics, a class C felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container.

• OLEAN — Sloan K. Milne, 27, of Olean, was charged at 1:06 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Pennsylvania State Police

• COUDERSPORT — Derrick Augustus Peterson, 33, Bolivar, N.Y., was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. April 26 on Route 4019 in Sharon Township. Troopers said charges were filed through the district court.

• KANE — Kyle Andrew Milliron, no age reported, Port Allegany, was charged with driving under the influence, following a car accident at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 46 near the Bordell Road. Troopers said the accident involved a passenger, but no injuries were reported. Charges will be filed with district court.