Police Reports 5/23/17: Cuba woman faces charges of diverting medication, endangering children

CUBA — A Cuba woman is facing charges she diverted medication and endangered children.

Lamara L. Shattuck, 30, of Cuba, was charged at 1 p.m. Monday with four counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony; and four counts of fourth-degree criminal diversion of prescription medications and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors.

Cuba police declined to specify what substance and how much Shattuck is charged with selling, as well as the circumstances of the endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Shattuck was processed and sent to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Olean Police

• Monday, 12:43 p.m.,Brian Walker, 30, of 342 W. Highland Ave., Olean, was arrested on a warrant for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. An Olean man reported earlier this month that he paid Walker $625 as a down payment to remove four trees from his North 7th Street residence, but that as of May 6, Walker had not removed or started to remove the trees.

• Monday, no time given,William A. Gayton, 26, of 201 Genesee St., Apt. 1, Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant stemming from a November 2015 charge of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Gayton failed to appear in court on March 15, 2016, and a warrant had been out for his arrest since March 18, 2016.

Cuba Police

• Saturday, 4 p.m.,Breana D. Light, 24, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. Light was processed and released.

• Saturday, 4 p.m.,Courtney R. Sawaya, 27, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. Sawaya was processed and released.

• Sunday, 7:26 p.m.,Jodie L. Pasnak, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. Pasnak was released to a third party.

Wellsville Police

• Thursday, no time given,Christopher L. Torpey, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stems from an incident that took place April 22 on North Main Street in Wellsville. Torpey was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Torpey is due to appear May 23 in Wellsville Village Court.

• Thursday, no time given,Timothy J. Buell, 44, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident that took place May 4 at Giant Food Mart. Buell was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Buell is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on June 13.

• Friday, no time given,Matthew J. Ballengee, 30, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court and charged with failure to appear in court and/or pay fines. Ballengee was processed and arraigned before Independence Town Judge Daniel Howe. Ballengee was committed to Allegany County Jail on $1,500 cash bail. Ballengee is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on May 23.

• Friday, no time given,Robert J. Slocum, 42, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident that took place at Giant Food Mart. Slocum was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Slocum is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court today.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

• GENESEO —James A. Scotchmer, 32, of Scio, was arrested Wednesday on an Allegany County Family Court warrant with assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Scotchmer was picked up by deputies after being released from Livingston County Jail. He was processed and transported to Allegany County Family Court, where he was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail with bail set at $1,000 cash. He is scheduled to reappear in Allegany County Family Court on June 28.

• AMITY —Sharlie M. Whitcher, 43, of Richburg, was arrested Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Amity Town Court. Whitcher was processed and transported to Wellsville Town Court, where she was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. Whitcher is to reappear in Amity Town Court on Wednesday.

New York State Police

• WELLSVILLE —An 18-year-old man was charged at 10:50 p.m. Saturday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and no or inadequate plates, a traffic infraction. Police did not release the man’s name.

• BOLIVAR —Joseph J. Hosmer, 32, of Angelica, was charged at 8:33 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, misdemeanors; and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway and moving from a lane unsafely, both traffic infractions.

• ANGELICA —Douglas E. Drake, 64, of Angelica, was charged at 4:27 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, misdemeanors; and unsafe turn or failure to signal turn, a traffic infraction.

Pennsylvania State Police

• ULYSSES —Bruce Tucker, 45, of Roulette, Pa, was charged at 9:18 p.m. Friday with theft, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. On March 5, Tucker allegedly struck a 29-year-old Roulette woman in the face while she was driving with her two juvenile children in the backseat. He also allegedly smashed the vehicle’s rear window with a rock, and stole the victim’s wallet and phone before fleeing from state police. Tucker was committed to Potter County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

• KANE —No injuries resulted in a one-vehicle accident at 5:50 a.m. Friday on Route 219 in Hamlin Township. A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessica L. Howard, 32, of Mount Jewett, was traveling south when it hit a tree.

• COUDERSPORT —No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle accident at 11:40 a.m. Sunday on Chestnut Street. Dominic P. Petruzzi, 33, of Coudersport, suffered a medical condition, causing the vehicle he was driving to travel across two lines and strike a vehicle stopped at a stop sign and driven by Richard D. Sheehy, 73, of Coudersport. Petruzzi and a 12-year-old passenger of Bradford were not injured, but were transported to Cole Memorial Hospital.