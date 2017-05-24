Police Reports 5/24/17: Cuba woman charged with felony DWI after crash

OLEAN — Deborah A. Mesmer, 53, of Cuba, was charged Monday with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, and moving from lane unsafely, a violation. The charges were filed as the result of troopers’ investigation into an accident that occurred at 2:32 p.m. Thursday.

State troopers responded to a report of a one-car motor vehicle crash on County Route 24 in Ischua, where Mesmer’s vehicle had allegedly left the roadway and struck roadside signs. According to troopers’ reports, the odor of alcoholic beverage was detected during the interview of Mesmer, and she subsequently failed a sobriety test and recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.31 percent.

Troopers say the felony charge was filed due to prior offenses within 10 years.

Mesmer was arraigned in the Olean Town Court and then released, to return to the court at a later date.

Wellsville Police

• Monday, no time given, Mark D. Green, 56, of Alfred, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and not wearing a seatbelt. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Main Street in Wellsville. Green was released, to return to Wellsville Village Court June 13.

Salamanca Police

• Monday, 10:01 p.m., John Ray, 55, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Monday, 10:41 p.m., an 18-year-old female was charged with second-degree harassment. No further information was provided.

• Monday, 10:23 p.m., Zack W. Wheeler, 19, of Cattaraugus, was charged with second-degree menacing.

• Monday, 1:01 p.m., Justin Bryant, 24, of Salamanca was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Monday 1:03 p.m., Sara E. Morton, 24, of Salamanca, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Monday, 5 p.m., Carmine V. Ciotti, 56, of Erie, Pa., was arrested on a bench warrant.

New York State Police

• ALMA — There was one injury in a one-car accident at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday on Fords brook North Branch and Meservey Hill Road. The driver was not named and injuries are not listed. The incident is still under investigation.

• FILLMORE — A suspected burglary, reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday, remains under investigation.

• NEW HUDSON — There were no injuries or charges filed in a one-car accident at noon Tuesday on Rawson Road at the intersection of Palmer Road. Troopers say the driver was Michael P. Higgins, 52, of Allegany.

• FILLMORE — A suspected larceny, reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday, remains under investigation.

• SCIO — There were no injuries or charges filed in a one-car accident at 8:10 p.m. Monday on County Road 31 at the intersection of Eymer Road. Troopers say the driver was Melanie C. Page, 37, of Hinsdale.

• MACHIAS — Two Delevan residents were charged at 7:44 p.m. Monday with one count each of issuing a bad check with known insufficient funds, class B misdemeanors, in the town of Freedom. Arrested were Lisa A. Tymorek, 50, and Wayne E. Tymorek, 49. The pair were released on their own recognizance.

Pennsylvania State Police

• KANE. — Ronald Lee Jordan Jr., 49, 9f Kane, Pa., will be charged with driving under the influence, following his visit to the State Patrol’s Kane barracks at 3178 Route 219 in Kane to report a crime at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Troopers said Jordan was determined to be under the influence and charges are pending.

• KANE — Robert William Duck, 38, of 106 Clay St., Kane, Pa. is charged with assault and related offenses stemming from an incident on Forest Road 122, approximately three miles east of State Route 321. Troopers say Duck and a victim argued and he allegedly struck the victim and tried to choke him with his hands. Duck, and the victim, arrived at the barracks simultaneously to report the incident, and when Duck fled the station foot he was stopped by troopers on State Route 219 and transported to the Pennsylvania State Patrol’s Kane Barracks. He is being held in the McKean County Jail because he was unable to post $20,000 bail.

• KANE — There were no injuries in a two-car crash at 3:50 p.m. Monday on Main Street in Kane, at the intersection South School Street. Driver Daniel F. Kysor, 60, of Port Allegany, was charged with following too closely when his 2009 Ford Focus struck a 2014 Chevrolet Express, stopped on the roadway and waiting for another car to make a left turn onto School St. The Ford Focus was towed from the scene by C.L. McKeirnan, Inc. Hamlin Township Fire Police assisted at the scene.