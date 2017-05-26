Police Reports 5/26/17: Bolivar man charged with felony drunk driving

BOLIVAR — A Bolivar man was charged Thursday with felony drunk driving while operating a UTV with priors.

Mark D. Sisson, 43, of Bolivar, was charged at 12:08 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions in the last 10 years, a class D felony; driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher with two previous convictions, a class D felony; operating an unregistered UTV; and illegally operating a UTV on a highway.

Sisson was stopped on Route 417 for operating a UTV on the roadway and allegedly recorded a 0.12 percent blood alcohol content.

Olean Police

• Thursday, 12:39 a.m., Andrew D. Atkinson, 37, of 112 S. 25th St., Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.008 percent or higher, speeding and failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicles.

• Thursday, 11:16 a.m., no injuries or citations resulted from a one-vehicle accident on South First St. near its intersection with West State St. A vehicle driven by Ashley M. Caroll, 33, of 121 N. Eighth St., Olean, was pulling out of a parking lot onto First St. when it entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle driven by Lesha M. Bryant, 17, of 229 N. Fifth St., Olean. Caroll said a parked UPS truck had blocked her view of oncoming traffic.

Salamanca Police

• Wednesday, 8 p.m., Darlene L. Figura, 61, of Salamanca, was charged with trespassing.

• Thursday, 12:28 a.m., Brennin J. Reynolds, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal contempt. Additionally, Reynolds was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

Wellsville Police

• Wednesday, no time reported, Devon J. Hamilton, 21, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, following an incident at Kmart. Hamilton was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• Thursday, no time reported, Eric. J. Russo, 41, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. Russo was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

New York State Police

• AMITY — A 14-year-old male of Fillmore and a 14-year-old female of Belmont were each charged on Wednesday with second-degree dissemination of indecent material to minors, a class E felony.

• ALMOND — A 13-year-old female of Almond was charged at 11:50 a.m. May 19 with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

• RUSHFORD — Scott J. Turner, 27, of Chaffee, was charged at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor.

• RUSHFORD — Michael M. Cadieux, 33, of Rushford, was charged at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday with acting in a manner injuring a child under the age of 17, a class A misdemeanor.

• SCIO — No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle accident at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 19. The drivers were identified as Ann C. Nickerson, 54, of Friendship, and an unnamed 18-year-old male of Wellsville.

• FRIENDSHIP — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 20. The driver was identified as an unnamed 18-year-old female.

• HINSDALE — One was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 North. The drivers were identified as Frances E. Ouderkirk, 78, of Olean, and Justin M Frazier, 19, of Salamanca. No further information was reported.

• FRANKLINVILLE — Richard D. Lewis, 53, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:36 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• ASHFORD — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 5:25 a.m. Monday on Thornwood Drive. The driver was identified as an unnamed 18-year-old of West Valley.

Pennsylvania State Police

• COUDERSPORT — Following a traffic stop at 10:44 p.m. May 13 on Brookland Road, Edward C. Baer III, 46, of Coudersport, was charged with driving under the influence.