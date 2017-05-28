Police Reports 5/27/17: Wellsville woman arrested for driving while impaired by drugs

WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville woman was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs at 8:32 p.m. Thursday.

Shannon L Dickerson, 36 of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors due to first offence; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance not in original container, a violation.

These charges stemmed from New York State Troopers receiving a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle on State Route 417 in the Town of Wellsville. Troopers responded and located Dickerson behind the wheel of her vehicle. Troopers interviewed Dickerson and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which Dickerson failed. Dickerson was found to be in possession of several controlled drugs, some of which were not in an original container. Dickerson did not have a prescription for some of the pills. Dickerson was issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Olean Police

• Thursday, 9:08 p.m., Robert G. Rote, 25, Olean, was charged with possession of marijuana, a violation; and fifth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. At 11:32 p.m. he was turned to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department on a drug warrant for third-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies, for allegedly possessing and selling crack cocaine in Olean. He was issued an appearance ticket for the marijuana charges and will be processed further.

• Friday, 12:40 a.m., Michael Peter Bickley, 42, of Chchurtic, New Zealand, was charged with driving while intoxicated first offense and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to keep right in a two lane highway, a violation.

New York State Police

• ALLEGANY — Stormy L Mcentire, 24 of Belmont, was charged at 8 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Mcentire allegedly attempted to leave the store with a package of underwear and a bag of cherries without making payment. Mcentire was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• ALMOND — Alan E. Michaletz, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• GENESEE — Terry G. Miller, 62, of Genesee, was charged at 11:07 p.m. Thursday with second-degree harassment, a violation; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.

• BURNS — Matthew D. Woodring, 27, of Canaseraga, was charged at 3:05 a.m. Friday with second-degree harassment for physical contact, a violation; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.