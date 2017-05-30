Police Reports 5/30/17

Salamanca Police

• Sunday, 5 a.m., Robert Blair, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.18 percent or over. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

• ALLEGANY — Michael Goss, 51, of Arcade, was charged Sunday with felony driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. Goss was stopped on Route 39 in Sardinia for speeding. Troopers said they detected the odor of alcohol on Goss and he was asked to perform sobriety tests. After failing the tests he was arrested, police said. Goss provided a breath sample of 0.11 percent blood-alcohol content. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at 6 p.m. June 13.

• GENESEE — An 18-year-old Bolivar male was charged at 6 p.m. Sunday with possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• ALLEN — Amzi L. Ethridge, 23, of Mount Morris, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and first-offense operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• CLARKSVILLE — Dakota D. Studley, 20, of Olean, was charged at 7:49 p.m. Sunday with first offense driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• BIRDSALL — Wyatt B. Watson, 21, of Lancaster, was charged at 12:30 a.m. Monday with possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• ALLEGANY — Marshall W. Vreeland, 23, of Allegany, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt for physical contact, a class E felony, following an alleged domestic dispute. He was released on his own recognizance.

• DELEVAN — John E. Peterson, 69, of Delevan, was charged at 11:56 a.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania

State Police

• GALETON — A 27-year-old Galeton man was punched and kicked by nine men on the dirt pull off on Route 6 near the Potter and Tioga county line at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was at the location to speak to another person. The incident is under investigation.

• COUDERSPORT — Tracey Lee Damon, 44, of Shinglehouse, was charged at 9 p.m. Saturday with harassment summary after allegedly having an altercation with a 25-year-old Port Allegany female in the parking lot of Sweden Valley Manor.

• BRADFORD — One injury was reported in a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 7 p.m. Monday on Route 321, five miles south of Route 346. A 59-year-old Corry man was traveling south when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to strike a tree near the roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to final rest on the driver’s side. The man was flown to Hamot Hospital in Erie for treatment.