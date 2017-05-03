Police Reports 5/3/17

Olean Police

• Tuesday, 1:50 p.m., James A. Kemick, 68, of 22 Snowshoe Trail, was charged with driving an unregistered motor vehicle following a traffic stop at the Olean on-ramp of Interstate 86.

• Tuesday, 4:20 p.m.,Caren R. Vangorder, 42, of 77 Timberjack Ave., Port Allegany, Pa., was arrested at Kohl’s in the Olean Center Mall and charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The arrest stems from a complaint that Vangorder was caught stealing $1,192 in merchandise, including women’s clothes and jewelry. According to police records, Vangorder is on probation in Pennsylvania. She was released to return to Olean City Court on May 9.

• Tuesday, 3:42 p.m., Malinda Herzog, 30, of 2284 Mills Run, Shinglehouse, Pa., was arrested at Kohl’s in the Olean Center Mall and charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The arrest stems from a complaint that Herzog allegedly stole $368.98 worth of clothing. She was released to return to Olean City Court on May 9.

• Tuesday, 4:34 p.m.,Jennifer E. O’Neill, 34, of 5354 Miller Hill Road, Cuba, was charged with driving with a suspended registration, a misdemeanor. She was released to appear May 24 in Olean City Court.

• Tuesday, 5:31 p.m.,Brittany N. Jones, 22, of 125 Richardson Ave., Richburg, was ticketed for following too closely. The charge stems from a two-car accident in which Jones allegedly rear-ended a second vehicle stopped in traffic on West State Street at the intersection of Second Street.

Allegany County

Sheriff’s Office

• BELMONT— David L. Phearsdorf, 33, of Cuba, was arrested on an Allegany County violation of probation warrant when he arrived at Allegany County Jail to serve an intermittent sentence. No date or time was provided. He was held at the jail without bail until the next available Allegany County Court session.

• WELLSVILLE— Shane A. Doan, 30, of Scio, was charged with unlawful growing of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana. No date or time were provided for the arrest, which took place at the Wellsville Police Department. Doan was transported to Alma Town Court, arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He was to return Tuesday to Scio Town Court. The charges stem from an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Allegany County Probation Department. Doan was alleged to have marijuana plants growing at his residence.

New York

State Police

• YORKSHIRE— William G. Church, 30, of Yorkshire, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Monday and charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an alleged incident reported April 19. Church was held in lieu of bail.

Pennsylvania

State Police

• KEATING SUMMIT— Steven E. Diem, 50, of Gap, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Saturday and charged with criminal trespassing. The arrest stems from a complaint at a Keating Township residence.

• GENESEE— There were no injuries or charges filed following a car crash into the exterior wall of Reed’s Market on the Commercial Street intersection with Main Street. According to troopers, driver Jessica L. Swords, 32, of Coudersport, was attempting to turn into the market parking lot but mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

• GENESEE —Troopers at the Coudersport barracks are seeking information about the theft of campaign signs between 8 p.m. April 25 and 8 a.m. April 26 at the intersection of Ellisburg and Kinney Roads, and along Grover Hollow Road.