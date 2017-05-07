Police Reports 5/6/17

Olean Police

•Friday, 11:01 a.m.,Dustin R. Quick, 26, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, following a domestic dispute. He was held pending arraignment.

• Friday, 4:41 p.m., Daniel R. Gleason, 28, of Portville, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of marijuana, a violation. He posted bail and is due back in court at 9 a.m. May 10.

• Friday, 6:26 p.m., Richard M. Covert, 56, of Olean, was charged with failure to pick up dog feces. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

Salamanca Police

•Thursday, 6:56 p.m.,Bernard E. Mount, 35, of Jamestown, was arrested on a bench warrant. He was released on cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•Thursday 5:19 p.m.,Darby M. Monahan, 38, Salamanca, was charged with allegedly violating parole. He was transported by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office to the Cattaraugus County Jail.

Wellsville Police

•Thursday, no time given,Brandon J. Knefley, 23, of Andover, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no/inadequate lights.The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Main Street. Knefley was issued traffic citations and released. Knefley is due to appear in court at 4:30 p.m. June 13.

•Friday, no time given,Jared A. Skiver, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. The charges stem from a traffic stop on the Bolivar Road. Skiver was issued a traffic citation and released. Skiver is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court at 4:30 p.m. June 13.

New York

State Police

•WIRT —Brandon A Keiser, 29, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 1 p.m. Thursday inside the Potter County Jail with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. He was held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

•ANGELICA— John M. Randolph, 52, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 4 p.m. Thursday with not wearing a seatbelt, an infraction; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.

•ALMOND— Andrew Thomas Smith, 22, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:05 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree possession of marijuana for an amount greater than 25 grams, a class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle with one hand on the wheel, an infraction. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

•PORTVILLE— Ian J. Macneal, 25, of Portville, and Aimee C. Marcellin, 24, of Olean, were charged at 9:45 p.m. Thursday with separate counts of possession of marijuana, a violation. They were both issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

Pennsylvania

State Police

•BRADFORD —Oil well equipment has possibly been stolen from sites in both Westline and Bradford on Friday. Anyone with information can call Kane-based state police at (814) 778-5555.

•SMETHPORT —No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 46 at 8:32 a.m. Friday. Tylor J. Heathcock, 24, of Uniontown, was traveling west on State Route 6 when he attempted to negotiate a right curve at what police called “a high rate of speed.” Heathcock lost control of the vehicle, drove off the westbound curb into the berm, spun clockwise and slid for 30 feet until coming to rest. The vehicle sustained disabling damages and was towed by Big Dog Towing. The police were assisted at the scene by Smethport Fire Department, McKean County Emergency Management and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Heathcock was issued a citation at the scene.

•KANE— No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Lindholm Road at 5:33 p.m. Thursday. Donald P. Shonts, 47, of Cyclone, was traveling north when his vehicle veered right, striking a brick driveway barrier and fence from a residential property. The vehicle sustained disabling damages and both airbags were deployed. The vehicle was towed by Buzzard’s Towing and Salvage. Shonts was issued a citation at the scene.