Police Reports 6/11/17

Olean Police

• Friday, 10:05 p.m., Georgia M. Goodell, 36, of Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct for obscene language/gestures, a violation. The charge stems from Goodell allegedly causing a disturbance on East Water Street.

Salamanca Police

• Friday, 3 p.m., Tyler J. Hewitt, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree harassment. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• Saturday, 3 p.m., Olivia V. John, 23, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, failure to keep right, speed in zone, unsafe turning and refusal to take a breathalyzer test. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• SOUTH DAYTON — Jerry R. Henderson Jr., 59, and Crystal A. Henderson, 53, both of South Dayton, were arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday after an alleged incident. Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and Crystal was charged with second-degree harassment. Both were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• SALAMANCA — Donald C. Blocher, 49, of Salamanca, was charged at 2 p.m. Friday with grand larceny, a class D felony, after allegedly exploiting $10,000 from an 80-year-old person to purchase a motorcycle. An order of protection was issued and Blocher was remanded to the Little Valley jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is due back in court on Monday for further proceedings.

New York State Police

• CANEADEA — Lucas W. Vanhouten, 20, of Sinclairville, Eric J. Harrison, 23, and Brittany L. Foster, 26, both of Salamanca, were each charged with two separate counts of second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Foster was arrested at 3:26 p.m. June 1, Harrison was arrested at 5:54 p.m. June 1 and Vanhouten was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police

• COUDERSPORT — No injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on Buffalo street south of Phoebe Lane at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Richard D. Snyder, 68, of Coudersport, was negotiating a left turn and went over an embankment. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Kightlingers Motors Inc. Charges were pending at press time.