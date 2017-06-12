Police Reports 6/12/17

Olean Police

• Sunday, 8:33 pm., Kristina S. Bromstead, 21, of 9046 Beebe Hill Road, Cuba, was arrested on a warrant.

• Sunday, 1:53 a.m., Stephen JP Schindlbeck, 31, of 4004 Route 417, Allegany, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, driving without an interlock device, drinking in a motor vehicle, driving without a license, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony.

• Sunday, 1:43 a.m., Andrew M. Rodman, 22, of 1206 W. Sullivan St., Olean, was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, failure to keep right and drinking in a motor vehicle.

• Sunday, 1:18 p.m., Mickey D. George, 31, of 123 S. 12th St., Olean, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, following an altercation.

• Sunday, 1:34 p.m., Ronald M. Pletl, 53, of 123 S. 12th St., Olean, was charged with second-degree harassment following an altercation.

Salamanca Police

• Saturday, 4:51 p.m., Breanna Miller, 24, of St. Mary’s, Pa., was arrested on a parole warrant out of Pennsylvania.

• Saturday, 11:56 p.m. Rory Crouse, 40, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and two traffic infractions.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• NAPOLI — Erik D. Allen, 35, of 9705 Pigeon Valley Road, was arrested on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County for parole violation.

New York State Police

• CUBA — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on I-86 at 6:21 a.m. Saturday. The driver was identified as Brian K. Mullen, 50, of Athens, Pa.

• ANDOVER — One injury was reported in a one-vehicle crash at Kent Farms Saturday at 10:43 a.m. The driver was identified as Diane W. Yates, 56, of Waterloo.

• ANGELICA — One injury was reported in a one-vehicle crash on 1-86 at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The driver was identified as William C. Burton, 56, of Belmont.

• HUME — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route Four at 1:07 a.m. Sunday. The driver was identified as Shaunna Marie Flint, 33, of Pike.

• PORTVILLE — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Promised Land Road at 4:23 p.m. Saturday. One driver was identified as Jadilyn M. Baca, 30, of Olean. The second driver was unidentified.

• FREEDOM — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Brown Schoolhouse Road at 12:38 p.m. Saturday. The drivers were identified as Kirstin Rose Clark, 19, of Arcade, and Robert J. Simmons, 66, of Delevan.

• MANSFIELD — One injury was reported in a one-vehicle crash on Toad Hollow Road at 3:42 p.m. Saturday. The driver was identified as Lance D. Vosburgh, 27, of Little Valley.

• YORKSHIRE — Joanne L. Batch, 45, of Yorkshire, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, first-offense driving while intoxicated, and first-offense aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a class E felony.