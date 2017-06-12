Police Reports 6/13/17: Suspicious package found in Olean General Hospital parking lot

OLEAN — A suspicious package in the Olean General Hospital parking lot Monday afternoon caused a scare, but the man who left it there was released without any charges.

The Olean Police Department received a report of the package at approximately 4:30 p.m. A bag had been left on the driver’s side mirror of a parked and unattended Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s vehicle.

Numerous officers from New York State Police and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene, including both of their K-9 units

Surveillance video showed a person leaving the bag on the car and police were able to identify that person as a 34-year-old Olean man.

The man was located and brought back to OGH for an interview. The man said he was simply looking “to talk to someone.” He was released.

Cuba Police

• Friday, 12:30 p.m., Kevin Tyler, 46, of Cuba, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated harassment, all class A misdemeanors. Tyler was processed and sent to Allegany County Jail on $1,500 bail.

• Friday, 9:02 p.m., Matthew P. Quintero, 24, of Olean, was charged with operation with suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, both misdemeanors; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and speeding, a traffic infraction. Quintero was processed and released to appear at a later date.

• Sunday, 6:55 p.m., Kristina S. Bromstead, 24, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class A misdemeanor, and arrested on an Olean City Court warrant. Bromstead was processed and turned over to the Olean Police Department.

Salamanca Police

• Monday, 2:40 a.m., Gordon Brown, 45, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He is being held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.

Wellsville Police

• Friday, no time reported, Patrick W. Gallagher Jr., 25, of Wellsville, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. The charges stem from an incident that took place on South Brooklyn Avenue in Wellsville. Gallagher was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Gallagher is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court June 20.

New York State Police

• SCIO — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 6:21 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 19. The driver was identified as Heidi N. Mangels, 25, of Wellsville.

• FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident at 9:03 a.m. Sunday on East Main Street resulted in no injuries. One of the drivers was identified as Pamela J. Schnell, 55, of Friendship.

• FILMORE — Nikole S. Roberts, 37, of 20 N. Genesee St., was charged with three counts of petit larceny, class A misdemeanors, at 9:52 a.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police

• SMETHPORT — William John Johns, 21, of Port Allegany, was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest at 2:16 a.m. May 29 after a traffic stop on Gardeau Road in Keating Township.

• COUDERSPORT — A one-vehicle crash at 10:15 p.m. Sunday on Mitchell Hollow Road in Sweden Township resulted in no injuries. A juvenile driver struck an embankment.