Police Reports 6/16/17: Georgia man brought back to Allegany County to face drug charges

HUME — A Georgia man is facing felony drug charges after an investigation by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit into illegal narcotics possession and sales in Hume.

Joseph J. Campbell, 31, of Douglasville, Ga., was arrested Wednesday on an Allegany County Grand Jury indictment warrant. Campbell was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest stems from two separate incidents in which Campbell sold unspecified illegal narcotics to a county narcotics agent.

Campbell was located in Georgia and transported back to Allegany County by Prisoner Transport Services, where he was processed and transported to Allegany County Court for arraignment.

He is being held in the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond, and is to return to Allegany County Court at a later date.

Olean Police

• Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., Heather R. Winiarz, 28, of 1406 W. State St., Olean, was charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a hypodermic needle, both class A misdemeanors. According to police, Winiarz was arrested outside of a grocery store in the city.

• Tuesday, 9:42 p.m., Sherri D. Gutknecht, 39, of 308 N. Second St., Olean, was arrested on a warrant and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor, in the 100 block of South First Street. The warrant was issued June 7, stemming from a report of items, including a car phone charger, change and keys, taken from a car on April 10. Gutknecht was released on $50 cash bail, to return to Olean City Court at a later date.

• Tuesday, 4:44 p.m., Angel M. Mitchell, 26, of 119-½ Irving St., Olean, was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign, unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation due to a second offense with a prior conviction. The charges stem from a traffic stop at West Henley and Eighth streets.

Wellsville Police

• Tuesday, no time given, Okey J. Foster, 30, of Millerstown, Pa., was arrested in Alma by the New York State Police, acting on a bench warrant out of Wellsville Village Court. Foster was charged with failure to appear in court and/or pay a fine on a previous petit larceny charge. During arraignment, Foster paid his fine of $76.02 and was released.

• Tuesday, no time given, Timothy J. Florentine, 41, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Wellsville Village Court. Florentine was charged with failure to appear in court and/or pay a fine on a previous second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation charge. Florentine is being held in Allegany County Jail in lieu of $100 cash bail, to answer to the charges in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.

• Wednesday, no time given, Thomas A. Palermo, 55, of Rochester, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding following a traffic stop on East State Street in Wellsville. Palermo was released and will return to Wellsville Village Court to answer to the charges at a later date.

• June 8, no time given, John F. Conklin, 49, of Wellsville, was located at a Belmont address and arrested by deputies on a bench warrant out of the Wellsville Village Court and turned over to the Wellsville Police Department.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• SOUTH DAYTON — Charles H. McCracken, Jr., 35, of 108 Mill St., South Dayton, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child following a report of an alleged domestic incident at his home. He was held in Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

New York State Police

• CANEADEA — Four people have been arrested and each charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, following an investigation into an incident reported at 7:15 a.m. May 30 in Caneadea. Two suspects were arrested June 1 in the town of Carrollton, Brittany L. Foster, 26, of Salamanca at 3:26 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Leonard Run Road, and Eric J. Harrison, 23, of Salamanca at 5:54 p.m. on Main Street. Lucas W. Vanhouten, 20, of Sinclairville, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Friday at 3081 N. Main Street Extension in Jamestown. Benjamin M. Gray, 26, of Sinclairville, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 22 Lester St. in Sinclairville. All four were held in custody and no further information is available.

• MACHIAS — An unnamed 16-year-old West Valley male was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at 9761 State Route 16 in Machias and charged with third-degree burglary, illegal entry with intent, a class D felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and released on his own recognizance. The arrest stems from an incident in Ashford and reported May 1.

• WIRT — There were no injuries or charges filed in a two-vehicle accident at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 275 at the intersection of County Route 8. Troopers say the drivers were Laura Wrightman Smith, 91, of Rockingham, N.C., and Joshua L. Walker, 31, of Cyclone, Pa.

• BIRDSALL – Joseph G. Gagne, 27, of Birdsall, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday and charged with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment with physical contact, a violation. Gagne was held in lieu of an unspecified cash bail.

Pennsylvania State Police

• ELDRED — Zachary Seth Johnston, 29, of Eldred, is charged with simple assault and burglary, and is being held in the McKean County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. Johnston’s arrest stems from an alleged altercation with three victims, reported at 1:27 p.m. June 13 at 37 Beers Hollow Road in Eldred. Troopers records state Johnston pushed his vehicle into a vehicle owned by a 28-year-old female, pushing it into a 36-year-old male’s residence. Johnston then forcibly entered the residence of a 50-year-old male where a verbal altercation ensued, the report continues. Johnston then allegedly struck the 50-year-old male in the face with a closed fist.