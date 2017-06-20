Police Reports 6/20/17

Olean Police

• Monday, 4:01 a.m., a 17-year-old Olean male was charged with possession of marijuana, a violation. Police received a report that a man was allegedly selling drugs on Homer Street. A pat down revealed the male was in possession of a marijuana pipe. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• Monday, 3:44 p.m., Leanne L. Vickman, 42, of Delevan, was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, violating a drug court order.

• Monday, 3:49 p.m., Jason Hogle, 33, of Olean was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, after allegedly threatening to assault an Olean General Hospital staff worker and patients. He was held in lieu of $500 bail or $1000 bond.

• Monday, 3:58 p.m., David T. Koch, 29, of Olean was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, for allegedly stealing a credit card.

• Monday, 4:29 p.m., Damon L. Maull, 31, of Smethport, Pa., was arrested on a warrant for second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, while in the McKean County Jail. Maull allegedly called the victim many times on Feb. 27, violating an order of protection.

• Monday, 9:03 p.m., RIcky L. Perry, 25, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Perry allegedly followed, called and stayed outside of the victim’s residence, violating a court order. These incidences were reported to police at 12:36 p.m. June 4.

Cuba Police

• Friday, 5 p.m., Jeffrey M. Koehler, 40, Cuba, was charged with criminal possession of a Firearm, a Felony; and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was processed and released to appear at 7 p.m. June 20.

Wellsville Police

• Sunday, no time given, Stacie D. Woodruff, 44, of Scio, was charged with driving while intoxicated, DWI with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or more, moving lanes unsafely, and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a traffic stop on State Route 19. Woodruff was issued an appearance ticket and released to a third party. Woodruff is due to appear in court at 4:30 p.m. July 11.

New York State Police

• WILLING — Aaron L. Schweigart, 22, of Harrison Valley, Pa., was charged at 12:40 a.m. Monday with first offense driving while intoxicated and DWI with alcohol or drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• SALAMANCA — Joshua J. Matthews, 23, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:01 a.m. Monday with possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania State Police

• EMPORIUM — Keith E. Nadji, 29, of Emporium, was accused of depositing a small bag of trash along State Road 120 on Saturday. Charges were pending at press time.

• COUDERSPORT — $50 were reported missing from the Sweden Valley Manor between 3 p.m. June 13 and 4:30 p.m. Friday. Anyone with information can call Coudersport-based state police (814) 273-8690.

• ULYSSES — Police report Monday that prescription medication and $62.75 in cash and change were stolen from a Route 6 West residence on June 9. The case was open at press time.

• AUSTIN — A juvenile was allegedly involved in a harassment complaint in which the accused allegedly shoving the victim multiple times during an argument at 4:48 p.m. June 13. The case will be handled within the department.

• COUDERSPORT — Susan Ann Pernick, 62, of Coudersport, is accused of stealing a 68-year-old Coudersport man’s dog sometime between June 11 and June 12. Pernick allegedly kept the dog in a different location once she realized the dog belonged to the victim. The dog is now back in the custody of the victim.