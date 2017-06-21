Police reports 6/21/17

Olean Police

•Tuesday, 6:06 p.m.,Mark E. Tolerson, 46, of Whitestown, Ind., was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was held for further arraignment.

•Tuesday, 7:22 p.m.,John F. Conklin, 48, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing two 16 ounce cans of beer on Aug. 8, 2016. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.

•Tuesday, 10:03 p.m.,Carmen C. Burney, 30, of Hinsdale, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation.

Wellsville Police

•Monday, no time given,Jon R. Faber, 31, of Angelica, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate lights and unlawful possession of marijuana. The charges stem from a traffic stop on the Genesee Parkway. Faber was committed to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $250 bail. Faber is due back in court at 4:30 p.m. June 20.

•Monday, no time given,Joshua C. Marble, 33, of Belmont, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to yield the right of way entering the roadway. The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place on South Main Street. Marble was issued traffic citations and released. Marble is due to appear in court at 4:30 p.m. July 11.

New York

State Police

•SCIO —Joseph T. Comstock, 22, Belfast, was charged at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree possession of over two ounces marijuana, a class A misdemeanor.

•OLEAN —Lisa J. Hennig, 59, of Olean, was charged at 9 p.m. Monday with second-degree harassment, a violation. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•MACHIAS —Kenneth P. Prouty, 48, of Machias, was charged at 8:45 p.m. Monday with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania

State Police

•EMPORIUM —Emporium-based state police received a found bicycle at Silvan Heights on Huckleberry Circle at 1 p.m. Saturday. It is an adult sized, orange and black mountain bike. Anyone with information or who can identify and claim the bike can call Emporium-based state police at (814) 486-3321.

•SHINGLEHOUSE —A 60-year-old Trails End Road resident had the front right tire of his trailer flattened with an unknown object at 1 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information can call Coudersport-based state police at (814) 274-8690.

•ELDRED —One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Cris Drive at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday. Heidi L. Ray, 36, of Eldred, was traveling east while suffering from a pre-existing medical condition, exited the eastbound lane, struck the curb and hit a utility pole. The vehicle re-entered the eastbound lane, traveled 70 feet and turned into a private driveway. The vehicle sustained minor damage and Ray was transported to Bradford Regional for suspected minor injuries and for her pre-existing condition. Charges were issued.