Police Reports 6/24/17

Olean Police

•Thursday, 12:42 p.m.,a 16-year-old Olean female was charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, after five Xanax pills were found in her backpack in her locker locker at Olean High School.

•Thursday, 5:21 p.m.,Joseph L. McNeil, 48, of Olean, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, a class A misdemeanor, for alleged involvement in a Buffalo Street altercation. He was held pending arraignment.

•Thursday, 9:17 p.m.,a 17-year-old olean male was charged with possession of marijuana, a violation; and fifth-degree possession of marijuana for smoking in a public area, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an alleged incident in the Irving Street park area in which officers discovered the teen was in possession of a glass jar of marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•Thursday, 11:09 p.m.,Jerrod L. Giles, 38, of Olean, was charged with three counts of menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.

•Friday, 1:13 a.m.,Benjamin B. Bilotta, 33, of Cuba, was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; Illegal use of signal while parked, a violation; and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North 11th Street. He was held pending further court action.

•Friday, 9:20 a.m.,An unknown vehicle traveling northeast on North Union Street struck a vehicle legally parked on the east side of the roadway.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

•OLEAN —Taylor Ann Jadlowski, of Olean, was arrested at the Cattaraugus County Office Building at 3 p.m. Wednesday on a probation warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny. Jadlowski was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.

Allegany County

Sheriff’s Office

•Wednesday, no time given,Michael R. French, 39, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. French, who was being released from the Cattaraugus County Jail, was picked up by Deputies and transported back to the Sheriff’s Office where he was transported to the Allegany County Jail without bail. French will reappear in court at a later date for additional court action. Deputies were assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

New York

State Police

•BELMONT —Michelle L. Prentice, 52, of Bolivar, was charged at 11:15 a.m. Thursday with fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•CLARKSVILLE —Jeffrey M. Niedbala, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:37 a.m. Thursday with third-degree identity theft, a class A misdemeanor. He was also separately charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, at 9:38 a.m. Thursday. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•RUSHFORD —Austin M. Krzeminski, 23, of Fillmore, was charged at 11:15 p.m. Thursday with disorderly conduct by creating a hazardous situation, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.