Police Reports 6/27/17

Olean Police

• Sunday, 6:42 p.m.,Billie L. Ferraro, 28, of 132 S. 12 St., Olean, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant and was held pending arraignment.

• Monday, 12:37 p.m.,Michele N. King, 30, of 414 N. Ninth St., Olean, was cited for permitting a dog to run at large after police received several complaints of a dog running loose near Wayne Street.

Salamanca Police

• Sunday, 9:18 p.m., Joseph Proper, 42, of Jamestown, was charged with second-degree custodial interference, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

• Wednesday, no time given,Michael R. French, 39, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court with the assistance of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. French, who was being released from Cattaraugus County Jail, was picked up by deputies and transported back to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, where he was processed and transported to Allegany County Jail without bail. French will reappear in Allegany County Court at a later date for additional court action.

New York State Police

• OLEAN —Donna M. Kelley, 53, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more and driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors, at 11:40 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Olean.