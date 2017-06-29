Police Reports 6/29/17

Olean Police

• Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., Tyler A. Randolph, 24, of 719 E. State St., Apt. 6, was arrested on an active bench warrant out of Olean City Court, in connection with failing to appear in court in May to answer to a charge of petit larceny. Randolph was charged with second-degree harassment with physical contact, a violation, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, because he allegedly fought with officers trying to serve him with the bench warrant. Randolph was held pending further court action in lieu of $500 cash bail on the charge of running from police, and another $500 cash bail for the harassment charge. According to police records, Randolph allegedly took a case of beer from Country Fair at 600 E. State St. at 12:22 a.m. April 28, and ran from the store. A bench warrant was issued on the petit larceny charge May 23. The cash bail was set during an arraignment in City Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

• Wednesday, 9:48 a.m., Jamie L. Pratt, 36, of 332 ½ Laurel Ave., was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class E felony, and an unlicensed dog. According to the police report, Pratt allegedly left her female pit bull, Gigi, and her five nine-week-old puppies in a small cage with no food or water in an apartment where the temperature reached 86 degrees, from 4 p.m. June 10 to 3:45 p.m. June 11. A warrant for Pratt’s arrest was issued June 12 in response to a complaint. Pratt was given an appearance ticket to return to City Court at a later time to answer to the charge.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Kristin E. Turner, 41, of 409 W. Sullivan St., was charged with misuse of food stamps, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from a complaint alleging she used someone else’s SNAP benefits to buy groceries for herself. She was released, to return to Olean City Court to answer to the charge July 18.

• Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Drucilla Llewellyn, 64, of 317 N. 2nd St. #3, was charged with two counts of misusing food stamps, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from a complaint alleging she used someone else’s SNAP benefits to buy groceries for her self. She was released, to return to Olean City Court to answer to the charges July 18.

Pennsylvania State Police

• COUDERSPORT — Patricia Jones, 42, of Coudersport, was charged with harassment at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, after troopers responded to a complaint on State Route 44N. According to troopers Jones and the victim were arguing and the incident became physical.

• LOUCKS MILLS — There were no charges or injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Loucks Mills Road. According to troopers a southbound vehicle driven by Robin A. Freeman, 57, of Ulysses, struck a deer with the front bumper of the vehicle and then pulled safely onto the east side of the roadway.

New York State Police

• ALMOND — Tyann M. Hooker, 19, of Hornellsville, was ticketed at 3 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, a class A misdemeanor, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at 9:39 a.m. Sunday.

• FRIENDSHIP — Scott E. Babb, 23, of Hinsdale, was taken into custody on Union Valley Road at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday and charged with third-degree fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

• ALLEGANY — Jesse J. Smith, 21, of Salamanca, was ticketed at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday on the West Five Mile Road for unlawful possession of marijuana.

• OLEAN — Ahmad B. Burney, 23, of Olean, was charged at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday at 607 N. Union St., with the prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor.

• OLEAN — Hillary R. French, 25, of Allegany, was ticketed at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday at 415 N. Union St., for boiler in non-fireproof room, a misdemeanor.

• ALLEGANY — Two were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday on Lower Birch Run Road at the intersection of South Nine Mile Road. According to the troopers’ report, the driver was Jordan R. Kiser, 19, of Port Allegany, Pa. No charges were filed.

• HUMPHREY — One was injured in a two-car accident on Chapel Hill Road in Humphrey at 7:05 p.m. Monday. Troopers say Lindsey M. Buffum, 22, of Ellicottville, and Amanda L. Winkelsas, 35, of Buffalo, were the drivers. No charges were filed.

• YORKSHIRE — Roseann K. Loomis, 37, and Kenneth J. Loomis, 47, both of Machias, were ticketed at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday with a single count each of unlawful possession of marijuana on State Route 16 in Yorkshire.