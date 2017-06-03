Police Reports 6/3/17

Olean Police

• Friday, 5 a.m., Kathrine S. Lovell, 18, of Olean, was charged with possession of marijuana, a violation, after a traffic stop.

• Friday, 4:32 p.m., a 16-year-old Olean female was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing a bra, hairbands and a tank top from Kohl’s. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court June 28.

• Friday 8:51 p.m., Molly C. Nicoletta, 34, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors, after allegedly stealing beauty products from Glow Hair Salon.

• Friday, 9:26 p.m., Shaylee P. Wilder, 19, turned herself into the police station in response to the violation of probation warrant issued against her.

Salamanca Police

• Thursday, 6:15 p.m., Marcus Redeye, 20, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. He was processed and turned over to another department.

• Thursday, 7:25 p.m., David P. Bialy, 67, of Salamanca, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• Friday, 1:44 a.m., Christopher B. John, 19, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic device violation. He was held for bail.

Wellsville Police

• Thursday, no time given, Matthew T. Willover, 32, of Friendship, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no/Insufficient Tail lamps. The charges stem from a traffic stop on the Genesee Parkway. Willover was issued traffic citations and released. Willover is due to appear court at 4:30 p.m. June 27.

Allegany County

Sheriff’s Office

• Wednesday, no time given, Shawn T. Metcalf, 33, of Wellsville, was arrested on a Violation of Probation Warrant issued by Allegany County Court. Metcalf was located at an address in Belfast by Deputies and later released on his own recognizance. Metcalf was then turned over to the custody of the Wellsville Police Department.

• Thursday, no time given, Jose Rodriguez-Quinones, 36, of Rochester, was charged with first-degree promotion of a prison contraband, following an investigation by the Narcotics Unit. Rodriguez-Quinones was remanded back to the Allegany County Jail with bail set at $2,000 or $4,000 bond, and is scheduled to reappear in court on June 7 for additional court action. All citizens are encouraged to call the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Hotline at (585) 268-9782 with any Drug related information. Any and all information is important and regarded as strictly confidential.

• Thursday, no time given, Justin C. Winchell, 39, of Friendship, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed operator, failure to keep right on a two lane road, leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The charges stem from an investigation into a hit and run accident that occurred on Elmwood Avenue in Friendship. Winchell was eventually located by patrol units at the Seneca One Stop in Ischua. Winchell was remanded to the Allegany County Jail with bail set in the amount of $10,000 or $20,000 Insurance Company Bond, and is scheduled to reappear in court at 4 p.m. June 6. Deputies were assisted by the New York State and the Cuba Police Departments in the arrest.

New York

State Police

• BIRDSALL — William M. Bennett, 62, of Arkport, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Thursday with submitting a false written statement, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• CANEADEA — Eric J. Harrison, 23, and Brittany L. Foster, 26, both of Salamanca, were each charged with two separated counts of second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Foster was arrested at 3:26 p.m. and Harrison was arrested at 5:54 p.m.

• HUME — Jacqueline Y. McCumiskey, 52, of Belfast, was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• ALLEGANY — a 15-year-old Limestone male was charged at 1:15 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree criminal sale of marijuana for selling two grams, a class B misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania

State Police

• EMPORIUM — A 23-year-old male was charged with harassment after allegedly pulling a 24-year-old female off of a bed during a domestic dispute at a West 4th Street residence at 4:30 a.m. Monday.