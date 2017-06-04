Police Reports 6/4/17

Olean Police

•Saturday, 12:28 a.m.,Jeffery A. Sikes, 25, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; criminal mischief for intent to damage property, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. These charges stem from an alleged incident at 1:27 a.m. May 16 in which Sikes allegedly got into a verbal argument with a woman,, tackle her to the ground, break a DVD player and kick the back fender of the woman’s vehicle. The estimated damages total approximately $1,531. He was held pending arraignment.

•Saturday, 5:31 a.m.,Thomas J. Washington, 28, of Allegany, was charged with disorderly conduct for creating a hazardous environment, a violation. This charge stems from Washington allegedly acting aggressively towards the patrons of Granny’s Verona bar as well as allegedly threatening to fight the police once they arrived. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Salamanca Police

•Saturday, 12:17 a.m.,Christopher Obrien, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with obstructed view. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•Saturday, 12:17 a.m.,Vedran Juricevic, 26, of Buffalo, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

•CANEADEA —Maurice L. Freeman, 19, of New Castle, Del., was charged at 12:08 p.m. Friday third-degree possession of stolen property valuing greater than $3,000, a class D felony.

•AMITY —Stephen C. Crawford, 33, of Belmont, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Friday on a warrant as a fugitive from justice. He was held following arrest.

•ALMA —Corey M. Taravella, 19, two 18-year-old males and an 18-year-old female, all from North Tonawanda, were charged at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday with possession of marijuana, a violation. One of the 18-year-old males was also charged with moving lanes unsafely, an infraction. Taravella and the teens were each issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.